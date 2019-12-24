Tow-truck competition won’t be solved by provincial licensing: Gov’t

The Ontario authorities is rejecting provincial licensing for the towing business as a potential answer to widespread issues brought on by intense competitors.

Nicko Vavassis, a spokesman for Minister of Authorities and Shopper Companies Lisa Thompson, mentioned they’re working with business, stakeholders and shoppers to find out subsequent steps.

“Our government is committed to making sure that the appropriate protections are in place to protect Ontario customers and consumers‎,” Vavassis mentioned. “We’re wanting into this subject together with various others to find out how finest to strengthen the safety of shoppers in our overview of the Shopper Safety Act — the primary wholesale overview in 15 years …

“Right now, our authorities will not be contemplating provincial licensing.”



A burned-out tow truck in entrance of a house on Collin Ct. in Richmond Hill on Monday December 23, 2019. Ernest Doroszuk/Toronto Solar

The concept of provincial licensing has been floated by some within the business, together with Mark Graves, Provincial Towing Affiliation of Ontario president, in response to various incidents of violence and intimidation. The ‘tow-truck turf war’ is believed to be behind the torching of a number of vehicles throughout the province.

5 vehicles had been set ablaze Monday, three in North York and two in Richmond Hill.

A number of municipalities, together with Toronto and Vaughan, have bylaws requiring tow vehicles to acquire an area licence to function inside municipal boundaries, Vavassis mentioned.

“The (provincial) Consumer Protection Act has provisions specific to tow and storage services to protect consumers in need of a tow or roadside assistance in Ontario,” Vavassis mentioned. “Our government is committed to ensuring that these rules are followed and that Ontario drivers in needs of a tow can access the services they need in a transparent and affordable way.”

[email protected]