TOWHEY: New Afghan memorial should celebrate successes there

The federal authorities desires to know what its new Afghanistan Struggle memorial in Ottawa ought to appear like. They’re asking for our enter by means of a web-based survey.

Ought to or not it’s a small, intimate area for private reflection? Or, a big public gathering area?

Another choice proposed within the survey: a spot the place guests be taught what Canada did in Afghanistan for 14 years.

That’s the winner in my books.

There’s already a memorial to Canadians who died in Afghanistan hidden away on the new Nationwide Defence Headquarters in Ottawa’s suburbs. This new monument might be simpler to search out – throughout the road from the Canadian Struggle Museum.

Naturally, it ought to honour the 158 Canadian troopers, one diplomat, a journalist and two civilian contractors killed within the battle. However, it also needs to acknowledge the residing – 40,000 Canadian troopers fought in our longest battle. And, it ought to relate the toll paid by households who supported our troops.

Guests also needs to find out about hundreds of Canadian civilians who labored in Afghanistan, supporting our troops or working to rebuild the nation.

Afghan civilians who put their lives in danger to carry out crucial – or menial – work in help of our troops ought to be acknowledged. Some, just like the interpreters who have been later forsaken by Canada, ought to be lionized.

Lastly, this monument ought to boldly have a good time our successes in Afghanistan.

Sure – successes.

There have been many. And, it’s excessive time Canada gave which means to the sacrifices made by recognizing what we achieved.

In 2000, Afghanistan was a largely stone-age society brutally oppressed by the Taliban. A overseas ideology had destroyed a lot of the nation’s vibrant tradition. Then al-Qaida launched its assaults from the nation and the West invaded.

Most Afghans I knew had welcomed the return of hope and alternative heralded by the West’s ouster of the Taliban.

I met these Afghans once I labored there for 2 years, underneath contract with the UN and a subsidiary of the World Financial institution. By means of their eyes, I used to be blessed to see a far completely different aspect of Afghanistan than our troopers did.

Whereas our troopers fought and died to maintain the Taliban occupied within the southern and jap provinces, it was secure sufficient for improvement staff and Afghans to rebuild their society and create new alternatives in the remainder of the nation.

What Afghans described as success, I initially took as a right. Little touches of modernity.

Sure, there are new faculties for ladies. And boys. And, adults. Universities too. Afghans worth data and schooling. One thing the Taliban (which satirically means “students”) tried to stamp out.

There are hospitals offering a typical of care that didn’t exist in 2000. Regional medical centres dot the nation. Canadian Ismailis, particularly, helped make this occur.

There’s a banking sector in Afghanistan now. One thing that by no means existed earlier than. With it got here alternatives for commerce.

Afghan small companies are stronger and extra worthwhile – partly because of the rise of Afghan-owned and operated consulting firms nurtured by the World Financial institution’s Worldwide Finance Company.

Afghan white raisins are so well-known that Pakistani grape growers counterfeit them and promote their very own dried grapes as “Product of Afghanistan” raisins all over the world. IFC helped construct provide chains to get these raisins and different Afghan merchandise to worldwide markets. Even when the merchandise change or the companies fail, the “how to” data stays.

A brand new telecommunications business exists. Ditto: an unbiased information media, leisure business, TV and radio stations, music contests and worldwide sporting groups. Afghan tradition was all however worn out throughout Taliban days.

All these small successes create jobs and feed households. None of them rely on the unlawful narcotics business.

All of them doable solely as a result of Canadian and different Western troopers took the struggle to the Taliban in a single a part of the nation whereas the remainder of the nation recovered from a long time of oppression.

The job wasn’t over when Canada departed. And it’s gotten worse since we left. However, Afghanistan in the present day stays extra simply, trendy and hopeful than it was underneath Taliban oppression in 2000.

There are various unhappy tales to inform about Afghanistan. However our efforts – and our losses – there weren’t in useless.

Our new memorial ought to do not forget that.