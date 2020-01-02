TOWHEY: The ‘S’ in SIU doesn’t stand for ‘Secret’ – yet

On July 22, 2018, Faisal Hussain used a stolen handgun to conduct a killing spree on Toronto’s busy Danforth Ave.

He killed two ladies — women, actually, aged 10 and 18 — and injured 13 others earlier than ending his personal life.

Toronto Police responded rapidly and exchanged gunfire with Hussain. As a result of he died, Ontario’s Particular Investigation Unit (SIU) launched an investigation.



Faisal Hussain, 29, fires a gun on the Danforth Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Video screengrab)

Instantly, a cloak of secrecy descended over one of many worst assaults in Toronto historical past. Exactly when residents — and the world — wanted solutions.

Was this a terror assault? Was he focusing on ladies? Had been different assaults probably?

As a result of the SIU was concerned, Toronto Police refused to remark.

And the SIU mentioned nothing. As, common.

Not till the SIU revealed its report 178 days later did the general public formally be taught Hussain had killed himself and Toronto Cops had achieved nothing mistaken.

Eyewitnesses described Hussain’s suicide to 911 operators because it occurred. Inside 48 hours, the coroner formally concluded he died of a self-inflicted gunshot. Why not inform individuals sooner? What potential profit was there to preserving this secret?

For half a yr, Toronto residents had been left to surprise if their police service had achieved one thing prison.

As confidence-building workout routines go, this one sucked. Which is an issue as a result of that’s — actually — the SIU’s mandate.

Fashioned in 1990 to enhance public confidence in policing by guaranteeing police misconduct was investigated in a radical, skilled and unbiased method, the institution of the SIU put Ontario on the forefront of police accountability worldwide.

We’d like the SIU — however not its secrecy

The SIU performs a essential position in our society. With out a trusted, unbiased company to police the police, public confidence in policing suffers. And when that occurs, crime explodes.

However, to instil confidence in police, the SIU itself have to be trusted.

The SIU is dropping public belief. The unit’s penchant for pointless secrecy undermines public confidence in it. By withholding fundamental info — particularly throughout a disaster — we’re left to surprise “why?”

Are they hiding police misconduct? Are they hiding their very own incompetence? Don’t they’ve sufficient individuals to supply well timed info? If not, have they got sufficient investigators to do a reputable job?

By taking part in “secret police,” the SIU additionally gives cowl for police businesses it investigates to do the identical. As soon as the SIU “invokes its mandate,” police providers likewise shut the door on public info.

There’s no motive for any of this. The SIU ought to maintain the general public knowledgeable of its investigation because it progresses. And, police ought to inform the general public all the pieces they presumably can as quickly as they will.

Info breeds confidence and belief. Belief and confidence allows cooperation. Cooperation fights crime.

Latest modifications not sufficient

The provincial authorities tried to penetrate the SIU’s tradition of secrecy in 2017 by forcing it to publish its reviews. They tweaked the legislation once more final yr. Clearly, that’s not sufficient.

The general public can’t look forward to a written report months after the very fact. The general public moderately expects — and sometimes wants — info in actual time.

Final week, a York cop bought right into a gun battle throughout a visitors cease. The gunman fled on foot and barricaded himself inside a close-by residence for 12 hours. Was he alone? Whose home? Had been there others at giant? Is my household secure?

No solutions. Residents had been simply advised to “stay away” by York cops and the SIU.

“Just trust us” doesn’t work. The rationale now we have the SIU is as a result of we don’t belief the cops. Now, it’s getting tougher to belief the SIU.

Ford authorities should act to forestall secret police

The SIU must be required to supply real-time disclosure of all info that isn’t topic to a court-ordered publication ban and wouldn’t severely harm its case in opposition to a corrupt police officer.

For his or her half, Ontario’s police providers have to be ordered to cease hiding behind the SIU’s skirt by withholding info they need to launch simply because the SIU is concerned.

Ontario doesn’t want or need a “Secret Police” company answerable to nobody. It’s as much as the Ford authorities to make sure we don’t permit one to evolve.

[email protected]