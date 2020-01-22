Trade High On Agenda On Brazil President’s India Visit For Republic Day

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro arrives on January 24 for four-day India go to.

New Delhi:

India’s chief visitor at this yr’s Republic Day parade – Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro – arrives on January 24 for a four-day go to. With each the international locations dealing with big financial challenges, a bilateral funding treaty is excessive on agenda, which is able to permit each the edges to advertise and defend investments within the two nations.

Brazil’s envoy to India Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago advised HEARALPUBLICIST, “I think we both face the same criticism that our economies are so deeply, traditionally closed that as you open, you discover there are other obstacles that have to be removed. Then, there is a frustration from the outside world on both the sides that there is too much to do.”

In 2018, Indian investments in Brazil have been estimated at round US $6 billion. Brazilian investments in India have been estimated at US $1 billion, the Overseas Ministry had mentioned, including that bilateral commerce stands at about $eight billion.

“I think that during this visit, a very important investment, protection and facilitation agreement is going to be signed between the two countries,” Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago mentioned.

The Brazilian President’s controversial feedback – a lot of which have been sexist, homophobic and racist – have additionally drawn consideration to this go to. In 2014, Mr Bolsonaro had made objectionable remarks a few lady opposition chief. “She doesn’t deserve to be raped because she’s very ugly. She’s not my type, I’d never rape her,” he had mentioned.

In 2017, he had mentioned: “I have five children. Four are men, and then in a moment of weakness the fifth came out a girl.”

One other comment by Mr Bolsonaro in 2011 had sparked an argument. “I wouldn’t be able to love a gay son. I wouldn’t be a hypocrite, I’d prefer a son to die in an accident than appear with a moustacho (mustache),” he had mentioned.

Requested about all these remarks, Brazil’s envoy to India advised HEARALPUBLICIST: “He was elected democratically, overwhelmingly and he has a very clear mandate of the Brazilian population. So the first thing is that he went through a very tough campaign, he had a small party. He was not a mainstream politician and he won this election with a huge mandate.”

As Mr Bolsonaro heads to India, Brazilian authorities have charged Pulitzer prize successful journalist Glenn Greenwald with cyber crimes, accusing him of serving to a prison group that hacked into the telephones of Brazilian officers. The costs have been greeted with outrage in Brazil the place critics see this as an assault on democracy.