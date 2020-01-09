Traditional games will be included in the school curriculum of West Bengal

The Authorities of West Bengal has launched the pre-primary class and all lessons from first to fifth 2020 – 2021 Through the session after the primary hour and earlier than lunch time have included conventional video games.

The federal government believes that attributable to youngsters's curiosity on tv and the pattern in the direction of cell phone video games, they’re now forgetting the standard video games. Conventional sports activities are very useful within the bodily and psychological improvement of youngsters attributable to which the state authorities has included conventional sports activities in class programs. The state authorities has popularized different sports activities like conventional and people video games, Kumaridanga, Ika-Dukka, Dariyabanda. The state schooling division has lately issued a notification on this regard.

Beneath this, pre-primary lessons from faculties and all lessons from first to fifth 2020 – 2021 in the course of the session after the primary hour and earlier than lunch. Time has been requested to be included. The Board of Elementary Training has taken the initiative to restart these video games.