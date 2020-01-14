Traditional pasty fans rejoice as Greggs is forced to shut its only branch in Cornwall

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

First there was Brexit, then Megxit and now conventional pasty followers have even had a Greggxit after forcing the favored bakery to chain shut its solely department in Cornwall a 12 months on from opening.

Locals in Saltash reacted with fury after the all-conquering franchise Greggs opened of their county in September 2018, branding it ‘junk’ and ‘Devil’s franchise’.

Selecting to stay loyal to their well-known Cornish Pasties, locals opted to keep away from the bakery chain, bucking the pattern in comparison with the remainder of the UK the place Greggs has seen enormous development.

Bosses this week confirmed its retailer had now closed after a ‘thorough overview’.

Regardless of having round 1500 shops throughout the UK, Greggs is now again to having no presence anyplace in Cornwall.

And locals have hailed the choice a victory for the standard baked favorite, dubbing it Greggxit following on from Britain’s impending withdrawal from the EU and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s choice to give up senior royal duties.

In addition they questioned why Greggs even tried to determine themselves in its heartland.

Ann Muller, a industrial pasty maker with 35-years-experience and proprietor of Ann’s Pasties, stated: ‘It wasn’t on my radar, I’ve by no means been to a Greggs’ and I do not know what they’re like.

‘Individuals love a pasty in Cornwall. There is not a Cornish particular person round who would not have a pasty at the very least as soon as per week – and other people like them conventional.

‘I do not know what the competitors is like in Saltash, possibly there’s a lot of competitors there and individuals are loyal to their established bakeries.’

Upon listening to the information locals additionally stated Greggs ought to have ‘stayed away.’

Carole Serbert wrote on Fb: ‘We do not need that slapped up junk down right here anyway, we’ve got a whole lot of beautiful eateries so no want for them.’

And David Rowe added: ‘You possibly can’t beat a standard Cornish bakery.’

Shaun Norman added: ‘It was simply silly to open one in Cornwall anyway.

‘It is apparent that Cornish individuals will use Cornish bakery’s the place they will get a Cornish pasty quite than the s**t pasty slice from Greggs. They have been by no means going to outlive right here.’

And Kevin Yeomans stated: ‘I can not think about that was a superb enterprise thought with all the numerous nice bakeries in Cornwall, much like all of the supermarkets stocking Ginsters!’

On the time of the Greggs’ opening, individuals within the space stated it occurred with ‘no fanfare’ and after two weeks of buying and selling it nonetheless did not seem on Greggs’ web site retailer locator part.

A spokesperson for Greggs, stated: ‘We verify that following an intensive overview, the Greggs at Saltash Service Station closed.

‘We proceed to search for new alternative websites throughout the South West of England as a part of our long-term plans.’