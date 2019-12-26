Tragic ex-Norwegian royal Ari Behn’s battle against alcoholism

The previous Norwegian royal who took his personal life on Christmas Day had battled in opposition to alcoholism and spoke final 12 months about feeling ‘terrified’ with ‘devouring anxiousness’ two years after his divorce from Princess Märtha Louise.

Ari Behn’s ebook ‘Inferno’, revealed in 2018, detailed his struggles with psychological well being points and described the writer having complications, hallucinations and problem respiration.

Reviewers in Norway stated the ebook ‘oozed with despair and disappointment’ and Behn, who had beforehand described ingesting from the early afternoon, nervous that he was seen as a ‘idiot’ by the general public.

Behn and the princess had introduced their divorce in August 2016 and he had additionally made headlines the next 12 months when he accused disgraced actor Kevin Spacey of groping him underneath a desk.

Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise celebrates the Swedish king’s 70th birthday along with her then-husband Ari Behn in April 2016, months earlier than they introduced their divorce

Princess Martha Louise kisses her husband Ari Behn exterior the Trondheim’s Stiftsgarden royal residence after their wedding ceremony ceremony on Might 24, 2002

In case you want confidential help For confidential help within the UK name the Samaritans on 116123 or go to an area Samaritans department, see www.samaritans.org for particulars.

Behn was an writer and artist who revealed his first ebook in 1999, a group of brief tales underneath the title ‘Unhappy as f***’.

He rose to public prominence in 2002 after marrying Märtha Louise, the daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja.

The couple had three daughters collectively – Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora and Emma Tallulah – and wrote a ebook about their wedding ceremony known as ‘From Coronary heart to Coronary heart’.

However Behn additionally hinted at hassle within the marriage in a 2009 interview by which he spoke about his melancholy, loneliness and extreme ingesting.

‘I simply work more durable till lunch, and I can take the day’s first drink round 1.30pm… that’s taking place extra usually, sadly. It’s a nasty behavior I’ve picked up,’ he stated.

He clashed with Norwegian media and a row erupted in 2013 when he was allegedly paid by a celeb journal regardless of complaining about its protection.

The princess has additionally raised eyebrows by writing books by which she claimed to have had contact with angels.

Princess Martha Louise (left) and her husband Ari Behn (proper) wave to nicely wishers on the balcony of Trondheim’s Stiftsgarden royal residence after their wedding ceremony ceremony on Might 24, 2002

(Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her husband Ari Behn pose with their daughter Maud Angelica as they depart the Rikshospitalet in Oslo on Might three, 2003

Ari Behn pictured with Princess Martha Louise. Behn, 47, who was the daddy of Martha Louise’s three youngsters, died by suicide

The couple introduced their divorce in August 2016, with Märtha Louise stated the couple had ‘grown aside’.

The next 12 months, Behn alleged in an interview that Kevin Spacey groped his genitals throughout a Nobel Peace Prize get together in 2007.

Behn informed Norwegian radio that Spacey, who sat subsequent to him, instantly stated ‘hey, let’s exit and have a cigarette,’ earlier than touching him on the genitals.

The Norwegian stated he declined Spacey’s alleged strategy by saying ‘possibly later.’ Spacey has not commented on a lot of the claims in opposition to him.

Behn additionally wrote a number of novels and performs, and in 2018 revealed his final ebook, ‘Inferno’, by which he detailed his psychological well being struggles.

Whereas selling the ebook, he gave an interview to VG by which he was described as ‘terrified and divorced, with a cyst in his ear and devouring anxiousness.’

‘I’m yesterday’s information, regardless that the world has not but been informed,’ he informed the newspaper.

‘I am a clown, at worst. At greatest, I’m a publicist and a public actor. For a lot of, I am a idiot,’ stated Behn, who additionally wrote novels and performs.

Ari Behn, pictured centre, with brother Espen and sister Anja. Behn was a broadcast author and in his most up-to-date ebook, revealed in 2018, detailed his battle with psychological well being points

Princess Martha Louise and Ari Behn pictured on the Coronation of Sonja and Harald, in Trondheim, Norway, in June 2016

Final night time Norway’s royal palace put out an announcement by which King Harald stated: ‘It’s with nice disappointment that the Queen and I’ve obtained the message of Ari Behn’s passing.

‘Ari has been an necessary a part of our household for a few years, and we feature heat, fond recollections of him.

‘We’re grateful that we obtained to know him.

‘We grieve that our grandchildren have now misplaced their pricey father, and have deep compassion for his dad and mom and siblings, who now have misplaced their pricey son and brother.

‘We ask that Ari’s fast household get some relaxation throughout this troublesome time.’

Geir Hakonsund, Mr Behn’s supervisor, stated on behalf of his household: ‘It’s with disappointment in our hearts that we, the closest family of Ari Behn, announce at the moment that he has taken his life.

‘We ask for respect for our privateness within the coming time.’

Märtha Louise introduced a brand new relationship with Shaman Durek, 44, on Instagram in Might.

