Tragic Norwegian ex-Royal Ari Behn is laid to rest at emotional funeral

Ex-husband of Princess Martha Louise, Ari Behn killed himself on Christmas Day

A solemn Princess Martha Louise joined by her sister and the King and Queen

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:11 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 09:14 EST, three January 2020

Members of the Norwegian Royal Household at present led the mourners who turned out to pay their respects on the funeral of Ari Behn, the ex-husband of Norway’s Princess Martha Louise.

A solemn Princess Martha Louise was joined by Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Queen Crown Princess Mette-Marit and King Harald on the Olso Cathedral.

Princess Martha Louise’s new boyfriend didn’t seem like in attendance on the occasion.

Among the many mourners and relations who gathered within the cathedral was NATO Secratary Common Jens Stoltenberg and his spouse Ingrid Schulerud.

Norway’s Princess Martha Louise (proper) and her daughters Emma Tallulah Behn, Leah Isadora Behn and Maud Angelica Behn place flowers on the coffin of Ari Behn

Maud Angelica Behn and her mom, princess Martha Louise throughout the funeral of Ari Behn

(From left to proper) Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Queen Sonja, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and King Harald attend the funeral of Ari Behn

Mourners gathered throughout the funeral of Ari Behn, ex-husband of Norway’s Princess Martha Louise, at Oslo Cathedral

Additionally in attendance had been overseas royals Princess Petra Laurentien Brinkhorst of the Netherlands and Prince Daniel of Sweden, the husband of Crown Princess Victoria who was unable to attend the service after her daughter was concerned in a snowboarding accident on Thursday.

The service was carried out by the bishop of Oslo, Kari Veiteberg.

Exterior the cathedral, hundreds of individuals gathered in silence from as early as 6am to pay their very own respects.

Maud Angelica Behn (centre left) and her mom, Norwegian Princess Martha Louise (centre proper) stand behind the coffin of Ari Behn

Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands (C-L) and Prince Daniel of Sweden (C-R) arrive for the funeral of Ari Behn

NATO Secretary Common Jens Stoltenberg and his spouse Ingrid Schulerud arrive for the funeral of Ari Behn

Princess Martha Louise,and her daughters Emma Tallulah Behn, Leah Isadora Behn and Maud Angelica Behn positioned flowers on the casket of the Princess’ ex-husband throughout the course of the service.

Son-in-law to Norway’s King Harold, Ari Behn dedicated suicide on Christmas Day.

The Norwegian writer, playwright and visible artist died at age 47, forsaking their three kids Maud, 16, Leah, 14, and Emma, 11. Ari killed himself only a yr after admitting he felt like a ‘clown’ following the divorce from the Norwegian royal.

In a press release, the Swedish royals stated of his sudden loss of life: ‘It’s with nice unhappiness that we obtained the message of Ari Behn’s loss of life.

‘We’ll keep in mind Ari as the nice and cozy, cordial and non secular man he was. It was a privilege to get to know Ari. Our ideas go to his daughters and household.’

Princess Martha Louise and Ari Behn pictured in 2016. The daddy-of-three separated from Princess Martha Louise, 48, to whom he was married for 15 years, in 2017

The daddy-of-three separated from Princess Martha Louise, 48, to whom he was married for 15 years, in 2017. She introduced in Could 2019 that she was in a relationship with self-proclaimed shaman, Durek Verrett, 44, from the US.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden was not current on the funeral after her seven-year-old daughter, Swedish Princess Estelle, broke her leg in a snowboarding accident within the Alps on January 2.

The Swedish royal, 42, is lifelong pals with Princess Martha, 48, and reportedly cancelled all her festive plans to journey to Norway and assist her buddy within the wake of her ex-husband’s loss of life.