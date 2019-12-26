Tragic story of a schoolboy who became a killer is being used to teach NHS staff

By Rebecca Camber Chief Crime Correspondent For The Day by day Mail

Printed: 17:09 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:15 EST, 26 December 2019

It is the chilling story of a misplaced boy who fell into the clutches of a ruthless county strains gang.

However now the scandal of how a cheerful teenager turned a killer aged 17 is for use to show docs concerning the menace of medicine gangs.

Final month Andrea Hayward revealed within the Day by day Mail the heart-wrenching story of how she battled to save lots of her son Kieran when he descended into drug dealing on the age of 13.

The affectionate teenager got here from a loving and hardworking household and grew up in a cul-de-sac within the prosperous city of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

The story of joyful teenager-turned- hardened drug vendor and killer Kieran Hayward (pictured), from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, will now be used to show docs concerning the menace of medicine gangs

However he turned a hardened drug vendor who bought crack cocaine from Premier Inn lodge rooms after being pressured out of his faculty for promoting hashish.

was left on the mercy of a ruthless county strains gang after being given simply six hours of on-line tuition per week.

Months later, Kieran stabbed addict Daniel Saunders to loss of life in an Ipswich alleyway in a petty row over medication and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Now the stunning case is for use by Norfolk and Norwich College Hospitals Belief to coach docs, nurses and hospital employees the best way to spot children, from all walks of life, who’re prone to falling prey to gangs.

Whereas Kieran was being groomed by sellers, he was attacked by an addict who sprayed him with ammonia.

Final month mom Andrea Hayward (pictured with Kieran aged 13) described how her son descended into drug dealing when he was simply 13

Kieran, then 16, was taken to A&E by his mother and father, claiming he had by chance sprayed family cleaner on himself.

Such accidents are among the many tell-tale indicators that docs and nurses are being informed to look out for in kids who’re falling prey to organised crime.

The initiative has been welcomed by Kieran’s mom Andrea. She stated: ‘If one thing good can come out of the state of affairs that is all we may hope for.’

Iryna Pona, of The Kids’s Society, stated: ‘It is so necessary to lift consciousness amongst well being employees to allow them to spot the indicators of felony exploitation. Any baby may be in danger.’