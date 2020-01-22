TRAIK-EOTOMY: It’s been an odd year for goalies

What a bizarre yr it’s been for goalies.

As we glance in the direction of the NHL All-Star Recreation, it’s time to fill out our ballots for the PHWA Mid-Season Awards. Whereas John Carlson was a lock for the Norris Trophy, there was problem in deciding between Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon for the Hart Trophy and whether or not Quinn Hughes or Cale Makar deserved the Calder Trophy as rookie of the yr.

However making an attempt to give you the candidates for the Vezina Trophy revealed that the award would possibly as properly be known as “Breakout Player of the Year” this season.

Normally, the finalists are comprised of a who’s who of the league’s greatest goalies. This yr, it’s extra like “who-is-he?”

Washington rookie Ilya Samsonov, who made his debut and has performed in 19 video games, has the most effective save proportion. Arizona’s Darcy Kuemper, a 29-year-old who’s in simply his second season as an NHL starter, has the most effective goals-against common. And Tristan Jarry, who started the yr as Matt Murray’s backup, is ranked second in each classes.

In Columbus, somebody named Elvis Merzlikins has three shutouts in his previous 4 begins, in addition to a .928 save proportion for a staff competing for an unlikely playoff berth.

Mixed, the 4 of them are incomes $four.375-million. That’s lower than half of what Montreal’s Carey Value is making this season.

After all, it’s not simply Value who’s being paid manner an excessive amount of.

From Henrik Lundqvist and Sergei Bobrovsky to Braden Holtby and Pekka Rinne, a number of big-name goalies have now change into big-name backups — or are taking part in like they don’t deserve the lion’s share of the web.

Even the goalies who’re heading to the All-Star Recreation aren’t taking part in like All-Stars.

Toronto’s Frederik Andersen and Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck have been each thought of Vezina Trophy candidates in November. Since then, Andersen has posted a .895 save proportion and Hellebuyck’s is all the way down to .886.

Possibly issues will change after the All-Star Recreation. Or possibly this can be a signal that in relation to goaltending, you don’t all the time get what you pay for.

TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT

There have been seven teaching adjustments this season. However not all adjustments are created equal. Toronto, which was on a 78-point tempo below Mike Babcock, is now taking part in at a 115-point tempo below Sheldon Keefe. Calgary was taking part in at a 79-point tempo with Invoice Peters working the bench and is now at a 109-point tempo since Geoff Ward took over. However the identical issues that plagued New Jersey (Eight-10-Three below Alain Nasreddine) and San Jose (6-9-2 below Bob Boughner) stay, whereas Dallas’ bump equates to a three-point improve since Jim Montgomery was fired. As for Nashville (Three-Three-Zero) and Vegas (1-1-1), it’s too early to inform if the adjustments can be constructive or adverse or negligible … I hate speculating on which coach could be fired subsequent, however based mostly on what’s occurred this yr all you need to take a look at is what bubble groups are on shedding streaks. Sadly, that places Winnipeg’s Paul Maurice on the recent seat … The Leafs are a multitude defensively, however they’ve two issues that win make me suppose they will go all the best way in the event that they discover their manner into the playoffs: elite goaltending and offensive game-breakers. You possibly can’t win with out both. Simply ask the Pittsburgh Penguins … Right now final yr, Postmedia Information declared Calgary as Canada’s greatest probability to win a Cup. Primarily based on the standings, that honour belongs to Vancouver. Take a bow, Jim Benning.

HERE’S ONE FOR YOU

Two years in the past, when he scored simply 52 factors, everybody was lumping Jonathan Toews in with Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook as past-their-prime write-offs. Then he scored a career-best 35 objectives and 81 factors as a 30-year-old. This yr, after a gradual begin, the Blackhawks captain is on tempo for 70 factors, with a league-best 16 factors coming up to now in January. If Chicago makes the playoffs, anticipate him to get lots of Selke Trophy votes … Patrick Kane lastly hit the 1,000 level mark final week. Since he joined the league in 2007-08, solely Alex Ovechkin (1,059 factors) and Sidney Crosby (1,017 factors) have extra factors than him and solely Ovechkin (591 objectives) has scored greater than his 381 objectives … Kane’s time beyond regulation winner that clinched the 2010 Cup last was chosen because the Objective of the Decade. Just one drawback? No one however Kane truly noticed it go in … This was purported to be a reset yr in Pittsburgh and Chicago. As an alternative, the Penguins have the fourth-best document within the NHL and the Blackhawks are tied for ninth within the West with the Jets. Are you able to think about the hype in the event that they have been to fulfill within the last?

FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH

Three years in the past, Evgeni Malkin was curiously left off the NHL’s checklist of 100 Biggest Gamers. Since then, he’s scored 89 objectives and 238 factors in 198 video games, and added a 3rd Stanley Cup to his resume. Are you able to say motivated? … Malkin has 50 factors in 37 video games this season, 38 of which got here when Crosby missed a month due to damage. If he stays on a 110-point tempo and the Penguins are within the playoffs, he deserves consideration for the Hart Trophy … The Blue Jackets are clearly the most important nice shock of the first-half. On the flipside, the Sharks are the most important disappointment. As one NHL government informed me this week, GM Doug Wilson misjudged simply how a lot the staff would miss Joe Pavelski, who has helped Dallas stay a top-Three staff within the Central Division… Possibly Eugene Melnyk’s five-year plan isn’t so silly in any case. If the draft lottery mirrors the present standings, the Senators would find yourself choosing fourth and sixth total, because of the first-rounder that they obtained from the Sharks … I ponder what number of extra Hart Trophy votes McDavid will get after the documentary on his miraculous knee rehab airs on Friday?

EXPECT CANADIAN TEAMS TO BE BUYERS AT THE DEADLINE

It was on Jan. 28 when the Toronto Maple Leafs despatched a first-round decide and a prospect to Los Angeles in change for Jake Muzzin.

In different phrases, don’t take note of the Feb. 24 commerce deadline. The time to amass gamers is now.

And apart from Vancouver, which is sitting in first place within the Pacific Division, the groups prone to be the most important patrons are working north of the border.

Toronto and Winnipeg, who’re each sitting exterior a playoff spot, can’t afford to overlook out on the post-season. The identical goes for Edmonton and Calgary, that are barely hanging onto wild card spots within the overcrowded Western Convention. After which there’s Montreal.

Are the Canadiens, who’re at present 11 factors again of a playoff spot, a purchaser or a vendor? After the current acquisition of Ilya Kovalchuk, my guess is the previous.

The stress to make the playoffs is immense, particularly after what the Blue Jackets did as a bubble staff final yr once they acquired Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel on the deadline after which shocked the hockey world by sweeping the Lightning within the first spherical.

Make the post-season and something can occur.

Anticipate Toronto to dangle one in every of Kasperi Kapanen or Andreas Johnsson for some assistance on the depleted backend and in web. The identical goes for Winnipeg, the place the blue line has been a revolving door of accidents. The Oilers and Flames may each use a top-six winger. And Montreal may use all the above if it’s going to benefit from a quickly closing window and leap previous 4 groups en path to a playoff spot.

Possibly Ottawa, which could possibly be the one Canadian staff promoting on the deadline and has a 21-goal scorer heading to the All-Star Recreation in Anthony Duclair, can present what the others want.

*****

MID-SEASON AWARDS

For the third consecutive yr, the Skilled Hockey Writers’ Affiliation voted on Mid-Season Awards. Right here is my poll, understanding full properly that lots of this will (and doubtless will) change within the last three months of the season.

Hart

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado

The Hart Trophy runner-up in 2017-18 centre ranks third in factors (72) and fourth in objectives (30), and in contrast to Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, he’s doing it for an Avalanche staff that has been besieged by accidents and doesn’t have one other ahead within the top-80.

Runners-up: McDavid and Draisaitl

Norris

John Carlson, Washington

The Capitals defenceman had this award sewn up in October when he scored seven objectives and 21 factors in 12 video games. Since then, he’s stored up a 100-point tempo and leads the next-highest scoring defenceman by 12 factors.

Runners-up: Dougie Hamilton and Alex Pietrangelo

Calder

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver

Selecting between Hughes and Cale Makar is troublesome, however Hughes will get the sting due to how a lot Vancouver has relied on him this season. Hughes has three fewer factors than Makar, however averages a minute extra in ice time and is an enormous motive why the Canucks’ energy play went from 22nd within the league to seventh-best.

Runners-up: Makar and Dominik Kubalik

Woman Byng

Auston Matthews, Toronto

Matthews is on tempo for a 50-goal season, which implies he’s a frequent goal of opposing groups. However with simply three minor penalties — the bottom amongst the top-50 scorers — he hasn’t retaliated a lot whereas additionally logging greater than 20 minutes per sport.

Runners-up: MacKinnon and Ryan O’Reilly

Selke Trophy

Aleksander Barkov, Florida

With the Panthers lastly within the playoff image, Barkov is lastly getting acknowledged for his robust two-way sport. The highly effective centre is tied for 11th in league scoring with 54 factors and in addition has a plus-7 ranking whereas matching up in opposition to the most effective gamers within the league.

Runners-up: Patrice Bergeron and Jonathan Toews

Vezina

Darcy Kuemper, Arizona

Kuemper is at present out with an damage, which may clarify why the Coyotes have misplaced eight of their previous 14 video games and dropped all the way down to a wild card spot within the standings. That wasn’t the case when Kuemper was wholesome. Because of his 2.17 goals-against common and .929 save proportion, Arizona had spent the primary three months of the season as the most effective staff within the Pacific Division.

Runners-up: Tristan Jarry and Tuukka Rask

Jack Adams

Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh

They went a month with out Sidney Crosby, have a no-name defence and have relied on their backup goalie for many nights, however the Penguins nonetheless head into the break with the fourth-best document within the NHL.

Runners-up: John Tortorella and Craig Berube

GM of the Yr

Joe Sakic, Colorado

Buying Nazem Kadri (17 objectives and 31 factors) and Joonas Donskoi (14 objectives and 29 factors) have given the Avalanche much-needed depth up entrance, whereas Makar (fourth total in 2017) would possibly now go No. 1 total when you re-did the draft.

Runners-up: Jim Benning and John Chayka

Rod Langway (defensive defenceman)

Shea Weber, Montreal

With 12 objectives and 33 factors, Weber’s put collectively a Norris-worthy season in Montreal. Nevertheless it’s his defensive sport — he has a plus-7 ranking whereas logging greater than 24 minutes an evening — that has stored the Canadiens from falling utterly out of the playoff image.

Runners-up: Victor Hedman and Seth Jones

Comeback Participant

William Nylander, Toronto

Nylander missed the primary two months of the season due to a contract dispute final yr and was a catastrophe when he lastly got here again. This yr, with 22 objectives and 43 factors in 49 video games, he’s wanting extra just like the participant that the Maple Leafs invested $6.9-million in the direction of.

Runners-up: Evgeni Malkin and James Neal

