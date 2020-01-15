TRAIK-EOTOMY: Kassian can get revenge on Tkachuk in other, better ways

Zack Kassian has all of it fallacious.

It’s not Matthew Tkachuk who wants a “taste of their own medicine,” be it with one other flurry of punches or a properly timed hit the following time that the Edmonton Oilers play the Calgary Flames.

Moderately, it’s Johnny Gaudreau.

You wish to ship a message to Tkachuk. Ship it by way of his 165-pound teammate. That’s what ex-enforcer John Scott did when he picked a combat with Phil Kessel a number of years in the past, which resulted in David Clarkson incomes a 10-game suspension for hopping off the bench in his teammates’ defence.

If one thing comparable had been to occur, likelihood is Tkachuk received’t take one other run at Kassian once more. Not if he desires to see Gaudreau damage. Although on this clenched fist chess match, Connor McDavid may also wish to maintain his head up.

That’s not the way in which The Code is meant to work. However there is no such thing as a such rulebook governing the observe of enforcers within the NHL anymore. Heck, there aren’t any enforcers anymore.

All we’re left with now are rats. And when coping with rats, it’s important to play by their guidelines.

Hitting Tkachuk isn’t the reply. All that does is encourage him to hit you once more. He likes that. It’s a part of his recreation. It’s what will get him fired up. However combating isn’t a part of his recreation, largely as a result of he’s too precious a participant.

Why would he threat harm and combat? Why would he willingly take himself off the ice for 5 minutes? He has 15 objectives and is tied with Gaudreau with a team-leading 38 factors. That’s his excuse for taking well-timed runs at Drew Doughty and others, whereas refusing to reply the bell.

However Gaudreau is totally different. He doesn’t hit. He doesn’t wish to be hit.

So when you’re Kassian, that’s all of the extra cause to focus on Gaudreau and depart Tkachuk alone.

*****

TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT

Is there one other job in professional sports activities worse that incorporates extra strain than being an NHL head coach? Gerard Gallant led the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup remaining of their first season within the league. On Wednesday, with the group tied for a wild card spot and one level again of the Oilers for second place within the Pacific Division, he was fired … Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon stated on Wednesday that there wasn’t a “wasn’t a specific block of games or a specific game” that led to Gallant being fired. However little question shedding to 3 straight to Los Angeles, Columbus Buffalo — all non-playoff groups — by a mixed rating of 12-Four performed a component … Ultimately rely, there have been seven coaches fired this season. If Minnesota and Montreal fail to make the playoffs, there shall be two extra added to that record … Seattle ought to take a look at hiring Gallant. That’s if Dallas GM Jim Nill doesn’t supply him a job first. “I think Gerard could coach any type of team. I really do,” Nill instructed me in 2018. “He makes you part of the team, and you’re a valuable part of the team, and you want to go to war for him. That’s a great niche to have as a coach.”

*****

HERE’S ONE FOR YOU

How vast open is the Pacific Division? There are solely three factors separating first-place Arizona from fifth-place Vegas. By the way in which, the Coyotes can be in fourth place in the event that they had been within the Metropolitan Division. And primarily based on points-percentage, they might really be in sixth place … Add one other identify to the rookie-scoring race. With seven objectives and three assists in his previous 5 video games, Chicago’s Dominik Kubalik now leads all rookies with 18 objectives and is ranked fourth in scoring with 28 factors … The Calder Trophy is shortly changing into the battle of the Seventh-rounders. Kubalik was a seventh-round choose in 2013. Buffalo’s Victor Olofsson, who leads all rookies with 35 factors, was a seventh-round choose in 2014, as was Toronto rookie Pierre Engvall, who has seven objectives and 13 factors in 25 video games … Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe made his NHL debut on Nov. 21. That was 56 days in the past. He’s now as much as 25th in time period of lively coaches … Everybody had an excellent chortle at Brad Marchand’s expense when he whiffed on the puck in the course of the extra time shootout. However it could have been quite a bit funnier had he not woken up the following morning nonetheless ranked sixth in scoring.

*****

FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH

Sidney Crosby returned to the lineup on Tuesday after a two-month layoff as a consequence of harm and scored a aim and had three assists. For me, that’s extra spectacular than any of the lacrosse-style objectives we’ve seen this yr … Exhausting to really feel sorry for the Bruins if Tuukka Rask finally ends up lacking important time after leaving Tuesday night time’s recreation following a collision within the crease. In any case, their so-called “back-up” goalie, Jaroslav Halak, is 10-5-6 with a 2.49 goals-against common and a .919 save share … Are you able to think about the outcry if one thing comparable occurred to Toronto’s Frederik Andersen? As they confirmed with a 6-2 win towards New Jersey, Toronto may be capable of survive the prolonged absence of Morgan Rielly. What they can not survive is that if Andersen had been to overlook any period of time … Put 28-year-old Blake Coleman on the prime of the commerce bait record. The New Jersey Devils ahead, who has one other yr remaining at a cap-friendly $1.Eight-million, has 18 objectives and 26 factors this season. And as he confirmed with a hat trick towards the Leafs on Tuesday, he can flat out fly. Are you able to think about him on Connor McDavid’s wing? … Good luck to Peter DeBoer in Vegas, whom Gallant known as “a clown” throughout final yr’s playoffs. If anybody deserved one other shot at a job this yr, it was him.

*****

OILERS SHOULD TARGET HOLTBY IN FREE AGENCY

Overlook a Taylor Corridor return to Edmonton. If I’m Oilers GM Ken Holland, the free agent that I’m concentrating on on July 1 is Braden Holtby.

With Nicklas Backstrom re-signing a five-year take care of the Capitals that features a $2.5-million per season pay elevate, and goals-against common chief Ilya Samsonov wanting an increasing number of like he’s able to assume the No. 1 job in internet, Holtby’s time in Washington is about to return to an finish.

That’s excellent news for the Oilers, who may use an improve over Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen if they’ll change into a perennial playoff group.

The query is whether or not Holtby, who has a present cap hit of $6.1-million, is even an improve over these two goalies. Proper now, the reply may not be a definitive sure.

The 30-year-old is having a down yr this season in Washington, with a three.02 goals-against common and a sub-.900 save share. He doesn’t appear like the identical goalie who received the Vezina Trophy in 2015-16 after which received the Williams M. Jennings Trophy with a league-leading 2.07 goals-against common the next season.

And but, he’s nonetheless profitable video games for a group that has the very best document within the NHL.

Profitable is de facto all that Holtby is aware of. Since taking up the beginning job in Washington, he has received a Stanley Cup, received 40 or extra video games in three consecutive seasons and reached the playoffs in six of seven years. He’s additionally been a workhorse for the Capitals, having performed 73 video games in 2014-15 and 60-plus video games in two different seasons.

Extra importantly, he’s achieved it on offensive groups that play a run-and-gun fashion of hockey.

Corridor would give McDavid a winger to feed passes to and additional increase an offence that basically doesn’t want any extra boosting. But when the Oilers wish to win a championship, they want a goalie that may backstop them to glory.

Holtby acquired Alex Ovechkin a Cup. Possibly he can do the identical for Connor McDavid.

*****

COULD NICO HISCHIER BE THE NEXT PATRICE BERGERON?

The New Jersey Devils have drafted first general in two of the previous three years. However because the Edmonton Oilers have proven, not all No. 1 general picks are created equal.

For each Taylor Corridor and Connor McDavid there’s a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins or Nail Yakupov who’ve Monday morning scouts questioning the place they went fallacious.

So which class do Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier fall?

Nicely, it’s early in Hughes’ profession, however with six objectives and 17 factors in 38 video games, it doesn’t appear like he’ll match Auston Matthews’ 40-goal and 69-point output as a rookie. He may not even prime the 17 objectives and 31 factors that Yakupov had in 48 video games throughout his lockout-shortened rookie yr.

With Hischier, who has 12 objectives and 28 factors in 41 video games this season, there is a little more of a observe document.

After two-and-a-half seasons, the highest choose in 2017 leads his draft class with 49 objectives and 127 factors in 192 video games. Then once more, he’s acquired the identical quantity of objectives as Vancouver’s fifth-overall choose Elias Pettersson, who has 13 fewer factors.

And Pettersson has performed in 74 fewer video games.

In different phrases, Hischier may not be a scorer like McDavid or Matthews. Proper now, his level totals are nearer to Nugent-Hopkins. However in response to New Jersey’s P.Okay. Subban, there’s a loftier comparability.

“What I like about him is that he’s so talented offensively, the way he sees the ice, but it’s his commitment to playing both sides of the puck, and it’s very hard for guys to learn that young — and he’s learned it,” stated Subban. “And identical to everyone else, all of us make errors, however he’s going to be a hell of an excellent participant on this league, and never simply on one aspect of the puck — on either side. And I feel that’s actually, actually good to see, to have a younger participant like that that’s growing that method.

“I take a look at among the two-way guys, centremen, within the league — (Jonathan) Toews, (Patrice) Bergeron, these guys, Bergeron’s nonetheless doing it for a very long time — I can solely hope that Nico has the same kind of profession as these guys. I feel that for this group, it’s promising, you realize, particularly with these two guys (Hischier and Hughes) who you take a look at.”

[email protected]

twitter.com/Michael_Traikos