TRAIK-EOTOMY: Oilers need a top-line winger to ensure playoffs spot

Ken Holland doesn’t make trades. A minimum of, he didn’t make lots of them when he was the overall supervisor of the Detroit Crimson Wings.

However the GM of the Edmonton Oilers must make one now.

If not, he’s at risk of losing away one other MVP-worthy season from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Proper now, the Oilers are the third-best workforce within the Pacific Division. However they’re just one level forward of a surging Vancouver Canucks workforce that has received seven of their final 10 video games. And that’s with McDavid and Draisaitl rating 1-2 within the Artwork Ross Trophy race.

As McDavid confirmed when he turned Toronto’s Morgan Rielly inside-out on what’s already being proclaimed the Aim of the 12 months, he can do it alone. But when this workforce goes to ensure itself a playoff spot, Holland wants to seek out his captain a respectable top-line winger to play with.

The Oilers want somebody who’s a greater finisher than Zack Kassian. They want somebody higher than James Neal at producing in five-on-five conditions. They want somebody who can skate and assume the sport like McDavid.

In the summertime, Toronto may need somebody (Kasperi Kapanen? Andreas Johnsson?) who matches that invoice. For now, nevertheless, the reply could lie in Ottawa.

Anthony Duclair, who has been traded 4 instances already in his younger profession, has 21 objectives and 32 factors in 42 video games with the Senators. Greater than half of these objectives got here in December, when Duclair stuffed the web 11 instances in 13 video games (solely Auston Matthews scored as many objectives in that month).

That’s greater than anybody with the Oilers has scored — and he’s doing it with far lesser expertise.

Think about what he might do whereas taking passes from McDavid.

The most effective half is that the 24-year-old, who’s on the ultimate 12 months of his entry-level contract, shouldn’t be a rental. If he had been to seek out chemistry with McDavid, whom he performed with on the 2015 world juniors, then the Oilers would have one much less factor to fret about within the low season.

TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT

That outdated line, “Show me a good coach and I’ll show you a good goalie; show me a bad goalie and I’ll show you an ex-coach” is proving very true this 12 months. Three groups within the bottom-five by way of save proportion have already fired their head coach, with Nashville’s Peter Laviolette being the most recent casualty. Possibly it’s not the top coaches who needs to be fired, however relatively the goalie coach … The commerce deadline remains to be greater than a month away, however no deal goes to beat Carolina convincing a well-rested Justin Williams to come back out of early retirement … A 12 months in the past, the Columbus swept Tampa Bay within the first spherical of the playoffs. However what the Blue Jackets are doing this 12 months is likely to be much more spectacular and stunning. As of Wednesday morning, the workforce that misplaced Artemi Panarin, Matt Duchene and Sergei Bobrovsky in the summertime have the identical quantity of factors because the eighth-place Flyers within the Jap Convention … If the Blue Jackets make the playoffs, then John Tortorella clearly deserves the Jack Adams Award. However Zach Werenski, who has 15 objectives and 28 factors, most likely additionally deserves to be a finalist for the Norris Trophy … The Crimson Wings, who’ve received 11 video games this season, are on tempo for 46 factors. It will be the bottom level complete for the reason that Florida Panthers completed with 36 factors in 2012-13. In fact, that was a lockout 12 months that lower the season all the way down to 48 video games.

HERE’S ONE FOR YOU

It’s a draft that included Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner, Mikko Rantanen, Mathew Barzal, Brock Boeser and Sebastian Aho. However within the final three years, solely Connor McDavid (106) has scored extra objectives than Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor (86) … How deep was the 2015 draft? Each participant chosen within the first spherical has performed no less than one sport to this point … Nearly as good because the Bruins have been this 12 months, think about what they’d seem like with Barzal and Connor of their lineup. It might have occurred too. Boston had three straight picks within the first spherical in 2015. They selected Jake DeBrusk at No. 14, however the gamers they chose at No. 13 and No. 15 have gone on to play eight mixed video games. Barzal and Connor went instantly after, adopted by Thomas Chabot … What a 12 months it’s been for rookie defencemen. Colorado’s Cale Makar is on tempo for 66 factors, whereas Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes is on monitor for 58 factors, which might be the third- and 10th-highest level totals of all time. The final time a rookie defenceman cracked the 50-point mark was 27 years in the past when Vladimir Malakhov scored 52 factors in 1992-93. One 12 months earlier, Nicklas Lidstrom scored 60 factors … For the primary two months of the season, the Lightning had been on tempo for 92 factors. Since then, they’ve gone 13-Four-1. That’s a 123-point tempo for a workforce that completed with 125 factors a 12 months in the past.

FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH

You get what you pay for on the subject of scoring objectives, with Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Artemi Panarin rating within the top-10 within the Rocket Richard Trophy race. With goalies, it’s the other. Carey Worth ($10.5 million), Sergei Bobrovsky ($10 million) and Henrik Lundqvist ($eight.5 million) are amongst the bottom-20 in goals-against common, whereas the top-5 are incomes a mixed $eight.5 million … The most effective duo in hockey is enjoying within the Large Apple — not Edmonton. For the reason that begin of December, McDavid and Draisaitl have mixed for 15 objectives and 37 factors in 17 video games. Rangers forwards Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad have mixed for 22 objectives and 44 factors in 17 video games. And but, New York nonetheless misplaced 10 of these 17 video games … Jake Guentzel, who scored 40 objectives final 12 months, has clearly benefited from enjoying alongside Sidney Crosby. However not as a lot as we would have thought. Guentzel, who was named as Kris Letang’s alternative on the All-Star Sport, had eight objectives and 14 objectives within the first 17 video games of the season. Since Crosby’s damage, he has 12 objectives and 29 factors in 22 video games … Nashville’s David Poile has by no means been afraid to swing for the fences and make a commerce. For some time, he was hitting every one in all them out of the park. However whether or not it was buying and selling Sam Girard for Kyle Turris, swapping Ryan Hartman out for Wayne Simmonds or transport P.Ok. Subban out to make room for Matt Duchene, he’s currently been wanting extra like Casey on the Bat.

SEATTLE SHOULD HAVE ITS PICK OF TOP-END COACHES

Mike Babcock. Peter DeBoer. Peter Laviolette.

If you’re Seattle GM Ron Francis, it’s a must to be fairly completely happy. A type of out-of-work coaches — and there may very well be extra coming, together with Minnesota’s Bruce Boudreau and maybe Montreal’s Claude Julien — may very well be out there as the top coach of the enlargement workforce when it enters the league in 2021-22.

That’s, in the event that they don’t get employed between every now and then. Just a few weeks in the past, when allegations of verbal, psychological and bodily abuse had been popping up every day, no person was recycling head coaches. However with the Predators changing Laviolette with former Devils coach John Hynes, it received’t be lengthy earlier than Babcock, DeBoer and Laviolette land affords.

In any case, two years is a very long time to attend. And but, there’s incentive to attend on Seattle.

Laviolette and DeBoer had every signed extensions that pay them by way of subsequent season. Babcock has one other three years remaining on his deal.

In different phrases, neither must be in a rush to land one other job. Plus, the prospect to begin over with a brand new franchise could be attractive.

So who could be one of the best match?

Effectively, Babcock may need probably the most notoriety. He has received a Stanley Cup, two Olympic gold medals and has expertise with coming in and implementing a successful tradition, having missed the playoffs simply as soon as prior to now 14 years. There’s a whiff of controversy with a few of his questionable teaching ways, but it surely’s nothing that point, and maybe some remedy periods, can’t repair.

If Seattle desires to observe in Vegas’ footsteps, DeBoer is likely to be a sensible alternative. He’s what you would possibly name a quick-fix coach, having gone to the ultimate in his first 12 months with the Devils and once more in his first 12 months with the Sharks. He additionally has an extended historical past as a junior coach the place his main focus was in creating youthful gamers.

Laviolette’s resume appears to verify all of the containers. He coached Francis in Carolina, who was a workforce govt when the Hurricanes received a Stanley Cup and twice reached the ultimate with two different groups. Within the final 9 years, his groups have missed the playoffs simply as soon as. He’d nonetheless have a job at present if Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros might have stopped extra pucks.

That he doesn’t is sweet information for Seattle.

WORLD JUNIORS SHOW WHY LAFRENIERE IS THE TOP PROSPECT

Mark Seidel isn’t afraid to say he was improper.

Previous to the World Junior Championship, the chief scout for North American Central Scouting brought about a minor stir within the scouting world when he proclaimed Quinton Byfield was a greater prospect than consensus No. 1 total decide Alexis Lafreniere.

After which the two-week event started.

Seidel is of the opinion that the world juniors can solely assist — not damage — a prospect. And with 4 objectives and 10 factors in 5 video games for Canada, Lafreniere actually helped his rating.

“Lafreniere showed why people have him No. 1,” Seidel mentioned of the 18-year-old Rimouski Oceanic winger, who was named event MVP. “He dealt with the strain and was impactful in opposition to gamers who’re a 12 months and a half older than him. There’s no manner you may consider that event and never see Celebrity written throughout him.

As for Byfield, who had no objectives and one help in seven video games, Seidel got here away lower than impressed.

“Truthfully, it’s laborious to say Byfield’s higher,” Seidel mentioned of the Sudbury Wolves centre. “It’s not begrudging. I got crucified for having Byfield (No. 1). But I’m not going to be obstinate for the sake of being obstinate. Lafreniere was the biggest winner.”

It should be famous that Lafreniere has a 2001 birthday and Byfield was born in 2002, and that this was Lafreniere’s second time enjoying on the world juniors. A 12 months in the past, he had only one purpose and no assists in 5 video games.

This 12 months, it was Byfield who seemed overwhelmed by the strain.

“I didn’t like his game. He looked fidgety, he looked nervous. He didn’t make the plays that I’ve seen him make,” Seidel mentioned of Byfield, who was dropped down as Canada’s 13th ahead. “But if you look at last year, Lafreniere didn’t dominate.”

As for Canada’s different draft-eligible participant, Seidel got here away impressed with defenceman Jamie Drysdale.

“He helped himself a lot,” Seidel mentioned of the Erie Otters defenceman, who had a purpose and three factors in seven video games. “He started out s a seventh D, but he really showed why he’s a top five pick in my opinion. He was one of Canada’s better defenceman.”

