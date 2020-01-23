TRAIKOS: All-Stars lead the way in PWHA mid-season voting

Out of the 45 gamers at this yr’s All-Star Recreation, a complete of 15 are taking part in for Canadian-based groups. So it was hardly stunning that when the Skilled Hockey Author’s Affiliation voted on mid-season awards, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg have been all acknowledged.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who leads the Artwork Ross Trophy race with 76 factors, was named the early Hart Trophy winner, whereas Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who has a .917 save proportion regardless of going through probably the most photographs to this point this season, was named the Vezina Trophy winner.

Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes, who ranks third in rookie scoring, completed second in Calder Trophy voting to Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar.

Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, who’s tied for second within the Rocket Richard Trophy race with 34 targets and has taken solely three minor penalties to this point this season, was named the runner-up for the Woman Byng Trophy. As effectively, Toronto’s William Nylander, who has 22 targets and 43 factors after managing simply seven targets and 27 factors in all of final season, was acknowledged for the unofficial “comeback player of the year,” with Ottawa’s Anthony Duclair, who has already gone from 14 to 33 factors, ending third in voting.

The All-Star Recreation is on Saturday, which options McDavid, Hellebuyck, Hughes and Duclair. Matthews was additionally slated to attend, however needed to withdraw resulting from a nagging wrist damage.

Full PHWA mid-season voting outcomes:

HART TROPHY (to the participant adjudged most beneficial to his workforce)

Conner McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

NORRIS TROPHY (to the defenceman who demonstrates the best all-round means within the place).

John Carlson, Washington Capitals Roman Josi, Nashville Predators Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes

SELKE TROPHY (to the ahead who greatest excels within the defensive points of the sport).

Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

CALDER TROPHY (to the participant chosen as probably the most proficient in his first yr of competitors).

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabres

LADY BYNG TROPHY (to the participant adjudged to have exhibited one of the best kind of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct mixed with a excessive normal of taking part in means).

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

VEZINA TROPHY (to the goaltender adjudged to be one of the best at his place).

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars Darcy Kuemper, Arizona Coyotes

JACK ADAMS AWARD (to the coach adjudged to have contributed probably the most to his workforce’s success)

Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins John Tortorella, Columbus Blue Jackets Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues

JIM GREGORY AWARD (to the Common Supervisor adjusted to have contributed most to his workforce’s success).

Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche John Chayka, Arizona Coyotes Doug Armstrong, St. Louis Blues

ROD LANGWAY AWARD (to the defenceman who greatest excels within the defensive side of the sport).

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR (to the participant who returned to a earlier excessive stage of efficiency that was interrupted by subpar play, long-term damage or main sickness).

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights

[email protected]

twitter.com/Michael_Traikos