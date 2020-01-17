TRAIKOS: Late-bloomer Dominik Kubalik has Calder Trophy potential

TORONTO — In terms of rating the candidates for the Calder Trophy race, the sector is as large open as it’s various. There’s a 24-year-old winger, a few offensive-minded defencemen and a goalie who started the season because the backup for the most effective staff within the NHL.

Buffalo’s Victor Olofsson leads all rookies with 35 factors, whereas Colorado’s Cale Makar and Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes lead rookie defencemen with 34 and 33 factors, respectively. In the meantime, Washington’s Ilya Samsonov has a 14-2-1 document and a league-best 2.10 goals-against common.

It’s an apples-to-oranges-to-pears sort of comparability that’s about to change into extra sophisticated with the current arrival of Chicago’s Dominik Kubalik.

The Chicago Blackhawks winger leads all rookies with 18 objectives. Seven of them have are available January, which is sensible for a 24-year-old who has been a late-bloomer in each sense of the phrase.

A seventh-round choose of the Los Angeles Kings in 2013 — the first-overall choose that yr was Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon, who received the Calder Trophy the next season — Kubalik went unsigned by the Kings, spent two years within the Czech Republic and one other two years in Switzerland earlier than the Blackhawks signed him to a one-year contract this season.

At this level final yr, he didn’t suppose competing for the Calder Trophy was potential. He wasn’t even certain enjoying within the NHL was reasonable.

“I was thinking I was going to have a career in Europe. That was the mindset,” mentioned Kubalik. “I re-started my career.”

That he’s re-started it in Chicago is sensible. The Blackhawks, who beforehand rescued Artemi Panarin from Russia and Dominik Kahun from Germany, have a monitor document in giving forgotten gamers a brand new lease on life.

Panarin, who’s now enjoying for the New York Rangers, received a Calder Trophy in 2016. Kahun, who’s now enjoying for the Pittsburgh Penguins, scored 37 factors final season as a rookie.

“That was actually a reason why I signed,” mentioned Kubalik. “I wanted to give North America a try and when I heard Chicago wanted me, I knew Panarin and Kahun had been given a shot. So I knew it might be a good chance.”

Thus far, it’s appeared like Chicago has struck gold as soon as once more.

The NHL has reworked right into a younger man’s league, with increasingly first-rounders capable of bypass the minors and soar straight from the draft ground to enjoying and contributing on the highest line. But it surely hasn’t labored out that manner this yr. Jack Hughes, Kaapo Kakko and Kirby Dach, who have been the top-three picks in 2019, have mixed for only one extra objective than Kubalik has scored.

That’s not a knock on Hughes or Kaapo or Dach. It’s only a recognition that not each high prospect develops as shortly as Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews.

Kubalik actually wanted time, as did Olofsson and Toronto’s Pierre Engvall, two extra seventh-round picks who spent 4 years in Sweden and one other season within the American Hockey League earlier than making the soar to the NHL.

“Pretty good seventh rounders, right?” mentioned Kubalik, laughing. “It is weird.”

It’s bizarre. However while you watch Kubalik, what’s even stranger is that Los Angeles gave up on a participant whose means to snipe the puck has earned him a spot on Jonathan Toews’ wing and helped Chicago keep within the playoff hunt.

“He’s got a great shot,” mentioned Toews. “I think there’s a lot of great players in the league who can shoot the puck nowadays, but he just seems to have a nose for anticipating when myself or whoever else on our line has the puck in the open area and is going to find him. He’s always ready to catch and shoot.”

For a Chicago staff whose championship core is getting older, Kubalik’s means to seek out the again of the online is important if the staff goes to bridge the hole and keep away from the inevitable rebuild that Los Angeles has been unable to keep away from.

The staff remains to be led offensively by Toews and Patrick Kane, who’s on tempo for one more 100-point season. However whether or not or not they make the playoffs will rely on how gamers akin to Kubalik, Dach, Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Strome, Alex Nylander and Adam Boqvist develop within the subsequent couple of years.

“I think that’s a big part of why we’re playing better and the success we’re having recently,” mentioned head coach Jeremy Colliton. “It’s a direct relation to our young players and how they’re improving. We have eight or nine guys on entry-level contracts who are contributing. They’re not just passengers.”

As for Kubalik, successful the Calder Trophy will surely assist. For that to occur, he must show that he can proceed his torrid scoring tempo into the second-half of the season. Then once more, don’t point out particular person awards to him simply but.

He’s extra involved with ensuring this season isn’t any fluke.

“I’m not even thinking about it,” Kubalik mentioned of the Calder Trophy. “I bear in mind my first yr within the Czech league once I first began scoring objectives. Media and other people round me have been saying ‘Maybe you’re going to be the goal-scorer of the yr.’ Then for the subsequent 10 video games, I didn’t play nicely. I used to be overthinking it.

“I simply should shoot the puck and get to the entrance of the online. Good issues will occur.”

RANKING THE CALDER TROPHY CANDIDATES

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver

The offensively gifted defencemman has been quarter-backing the Canucks energy play, the place he has 18 of his 33 factors. He additionally leads rookies with 21:35 in common ice time.

Cale Makar, Colorado

Regardless of lacking eight video games, Makar nonetheless leads rookie defencemen with 10 objectives and 34 factors — he’s eighth total in that class — and has 4 game-winning objectives.

Ilya Samsonov, Washington

The play of Samsonov is an enormous purpose why the Capitals nonetheless haven’t re-signed Braden Holtby to a contract. Primarily based on his league-best 2.10 goals-against common, don’t be shocked if he takes over the No. 1 job earlier than the playoffs.

Victor Olofsson, Buffalo

With 9 energy play objectives, Olofsson has executed most of his injury when on the man-advantage. However he nonetheless has 16 objectives and a rookie-leading 35 factors.

Dominik Kubalik, Chicago

Began out gradual this yr, with simply six objectives within the first two months of the season. Since then, nonetheless, he’s discovered the again of the online 12 instances for a rookie-leading 18 objectives.

