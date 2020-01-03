TRAIKOS: Maple Leafs need grit? Pfft, adding more skill only way to go

We interrupt this nine-game level streak that the Toronto Maple Leafs are presently on to remind everybody that this crew nonetheless lacks grit.

Nobody finishes bodychecks. Nobody cycles the puck. Nobody performs what Mike Babcock used to characterize as “heavy hockey.”

Not that anybody ought to care.

Who wants heavy hockey if you’re pumping aim after aim into the enemy’s web? Who wants grit if you’re scoring objectives at a charge unseen for the reason that early 90s? And that’s what the Leafs are doing today.

Since Sheldon Keefe took over the teaching duties in mid-November, Toronto has gone 14-Four-1 and is averaging Four.16 objectives per recreation.

On a minimum of one evening, it was double that quantity.

Auston Matthews, who trails solely David Pastrnak within the Rocket Richard Trophy race, has 13 objectives and 22 factors in 19 video games. John Tavares has 10 objectives and 22 factors. William Nylander has 11 objectives and 21 factors. And Mitch Marner, who has performed solely 13 video games below Keefe, has seven objectives and 20 factors.

Mixed, Toronto’s Massive 4 has scored 47 objectives prior to now 19 video games. Within the 23 video games below Babcock, that they had mixed for 32.

Within the course of, this crew has lastly discovered its identification — even when it’s an identification that some are skeptical will result in a Stanley Cup championship, a lot much less a playoff spherical.

In fact, that could be a downside for one more day.

Proper now, the Leafs are a playoff crew. At this tempo, they may very well be a Presidents’ Trophy-winning crew. The query is, with the Feb. 24 commerce deadline lower than two months away, will they resist the urge to reinforce the roster to be one thing completely different when the post-season arrives?

Do they should get greater and extra bodily to get previous the Boston Bruins? Can they match up with the Washington Capitals or the New York Islanders with simply ability and velocity? Are they constructed to face up to the St. Louis Blues or any of the beasts within the West?

The current call-up of 6-foot-Four, 200-pound Mason Marchment may counsel that they’ll look to toughness on the deadline. And but, there’s an argument to be made that if the Leafs are going so as to add anybody else forward of the deadline, it needs to be somebody who’s constructed extra like Marner than Marchment.

In the event you’re going to go small and expert, then you definitely may as properly go all the way in which. You may as properly play to your strengths.

The other is what received the Leafs in hassle in every of the final two playoffs, when Nazem Kadri tried to match the Bruins’ physicality and ended up getting suspended.

This crew doesn’t have Kadri anymore. It doesn’t play massive, defend leads or sit again and bore opponents right into a slumber. It entertains.

Give the Leafs a two-goal lead and they’re going to attempt to stretch it right into a four-goal lead. It’s the form of philosophy that ought to drive a coach loopy. And, for Babcock, it did.

The previous coach spent most of his tenure in Toronto lamenting what the crew lacked. He wasn’t alone. Alex Ovechkin informed reporters in late October that the Leafs must determine “if they want to play for themselves or if they want to win a Stanley Cup.”

Every week later, Drew Doughty echoed these sentiments.

However prior to now couple of months, Keefe has flipped the script. He hasn’t centered on what Toronto doesn’t have. As a substitute, he’s centered on the issues that they do have — and what different groups don’t.

It’s about trying within the mirror.

“You have to do what works for you,” Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly informed me earlier this yr. “There’s a term that gets used in hockey: skate them into the ground … if we’re able to just work and work and work and move and keep the puck moving, teams are going to get tired.”

That’s what the Leafs have been doing today — enjoying quick and livid. At occasions, they’re enjoying reckless. However the outcomes communicate for themselves.

This crew is just not constructed just like the Bruins or the Capitals or the Blues. It is going to by no means win video games by grinding down opponents with hits. However, as they’ve proven just lately, it could actually grind groups down in different methods.

What number of occasions have the Leafs been tied within the third interval, solely to open the floodgates with a flurry a objectives?

They scored three straight objectives in opposition to the Rangers final month to interrupt a Three-Three impasse within the third interval. The next evening, Toronto took a 1-Zero lead in opposition to Detroit into the third interval and got here out with a Four-1 win.

Two days later, in maybe the wildest recreation of the yr, the Leafs blew a Three-Zero result in the Hurricanes by permitting 5 straight objectives, however then bounced again within the third with an Eight-6 win.

On Thursday, the Leafs received into one other observe meet with the Jets that left its opponent down 5-Three and gasping for air after the second interval.

Are you able to afford to do this within the playoffs? Historical past would counsel that you just’d be silly to attempt. However as this crew confirmed earlier on within the season when Babcock was choking again the reigns, this crew can also’t win video games by scores of 2-1 or 1-Zero.

Not that Keefe would need them to.

[email protected]

twitter.com/Michael_Traikos