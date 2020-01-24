TRAIKOS: Matthews says ‘nagging’ injury won’t keep him out for long

ST. LOUIS — The “nagging” wrist damage that’s stopping Auston Matthews from taking part within the NHL All-Star Weekend isn’t anticipated to maintain him out of the lineup when the Toronto Maple Leafs return from their bye week.

“I’m still planning on playing next week,” stated Matthews, who described his absence in Friday’s abilities competitors and the Three-on-Three match on Saturday as extra a precaution than something.

Though, with St. Louis native Brady Tkachuk being named as Matthews’ substitute, bowing out did include a tasty perk.

“Brady came up to me and said his Dad said he owes me a steak dinner,” stated Matthews, laughing. “You wish to compete on the market and take part, however I believe within the grand scheme of issues the essential video games are those in season.

“I believe simply getting these further couple of days to relaxation and heal for these final 30-plus video games are essential.”

Matthews didn’t describe the damage intimately, however stated his wrist has been bothering him for the previous two or three weeks. Not that you’d comprehend it. The Leafs centre ranks second within the Rocket Richard Trophy race with 34 objectives and is 11th in scoring amongst with 57 factors in 49 video games.

Most of that’s as a result of, for the primary time in two years, he hasn’t needed to miss any time resulting from damage. Matthews missed 18 video games final season and sat out for 20 video games the 12 months earlier than.

With the Leafs sitting outdoors a playoff spot, the hope is that by resting his wrist this week he’ll be recent for the ultimate stretch run.

“I’m kind of hoping this week off can help it,” he stated.

*****

BATTLE OF ALBERTA WON’T SPILLOVER INTO ALL-STAR GAME

It was reportedly a weather-related problem that stored each Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl from Media Day on the NHL All-Star Sport. Though, some joked that it was additionally as a result of they didn’t wish to share the stage with Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk.

Following a few questionable hits on Edmonton’s Zack Kassian, which resulted in a Kassian getting suspended for combating an unwilling Tkachuk, Draisaitl had stated he would go away the ice throughout Saturday’s sport if he and Tkachuk had been compelled to take a shift collectively.

Tkachuk has totally different emotions.

“They’re great players,” he stated. “This isn’t an occasion to speak about stuff like that. It’s an occasion the place the perfect gamers within the sport are coming right here and enjoying on the identical crew and having enjoyable and placing on a present for the followers. So I’m wanting ahead to doing that.

“These guys, particularly, are the perfect within the NHL. So to share a room with them and to be on the identical ice with them goes to be unbelievable.”

Others, nevertheless, had been a little bit bit extra fearful about how issues will unfold between the provincial rivals this weekend.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t,” stated Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes. “At the same time, it’s not my business. I’ll let that play out the way it’s going to play out.”

*****

NO NEED FOR A SELKE TROPHY FOR DEFENCEMEN

When Carolina’s Jaccob Slavin was informed that the Skilled Hockey Writers’ Affiliation voted Carolina’s because the recipient of the fictional Rod Langway Award as the perfect defensive-defencemen, his response was what you’d anticipate.

The what?

“I wasn’t even aware of it,” stated Slavin. “But I mean, it’s definitely an honour. It’s what I like to pride my game on, so it’s pretty cool.”

When requested if the NHL wants a Selke Trophy for defencemen, Slavin was humble in his response.

“That’s what we’re supposed to do,” he stated. “We’re supposed to keep the puck from going in. As a defenceman, that’s our job.”

*****

HELLEBUYCK FEELING LIKE A VEZINA WINNER

Connor Hellebuyck, who was voted because the mid-season recipient of the Vezina Trophy, has struggled to maintain the puck out of the web this month. However when requested to judge his play this season, the Winnipeg Jets goalie stated he’s by no means felt this comfy in his profession.

“I can just feel it in my game,” he stated. “I can feel the way I’m moving and the way I’m steady, tall, in front of pucks. All the little things. My patience. I feel like I’m tracking the puck and reading the play and making more controlled saves.”

*****

HUGHES HAS EYES FOR MAKAR

Hughes is three factors again of Colorado’s Cale Makar for the rookie scoring race. However don’t anticipate a Crosby-Ovechkin sort of rivalry between the 2 proficient defencemen.

“I love watching Cale. He’s one of my favourite players to watch right now,” stated Hughes. “He’s so dynamic and explosive. If he’s playing, I’ll tune in and watch and see how he’s doing and see if I can learn something.”

*****

JONES NOT SURPRISED BY DUCLAIR

Seth Jones isn’t stunned that his former teammate, Anthony Duclair, has already surpassed his 19-goal whole from final season.

“He was always one of the most skilled guys on our team,” stated the Blue Jackets defenceman. “His speed with the puck and then his hands and his vision were off the charts.”

A pending free agent, Duclair stated he’s open to re-signing with the Senators.

“I really like Ottawa. It’s been a good fit,” stated the 24-year-old, who’s on his fifth crew in six years. “I haven’t talked contract extension. I’m just focused on having a good end to the year.”

*****

COLUMBUS MOTIVATED BY PRE-SEASON PREDICTIONS

After shedding Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky and Matt Duchene to free company in the summertime, most — if not, all — of the so-called hockey consultants had predicted the Blues Jackets could be battling Ottawa and Detroit for the prospect to complete final general.

Contemplate it bulletin board materials for a crew that, months after sweeping the Presidents’ Trophy winners within the first spherical of the playoffs, is doing one thing much more unbelievable by holding down a wild card spot.

“I think we knew what we had in the room,” stated Jones. “Everybody wrote us off as to what we could become as a team. I think we just had to take that noise and use it as fuel.”

