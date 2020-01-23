TRAIKOS POWER RANKINGS: Blues like legit All-Star Game host

POWER RANKINGS

1. Washington Capitals (2)

Eight objectives in three video games has Ovie again within the Rocket Richard race.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning (three)

Kucherov heating up with 9 objectives in previous 10 video games.

three. Pittsburgh Penguins (5)

Crosby has eight factors in 5 video games since returning.

four. St. Louis Blues (1)

Taking part in like a legit All-Star Recreation host.

5. Boston Bruins (four)

Halak is 2-2-1 since Rask went down with an harm.

6. Colorado Avalanche (14)

Have scored 15 objectives up to now three video games.

7. New York Islanders (6)

Have misplaced seven of 11 video games to this point in January.

eight. Dallas Stars (7)

Staff’s main scorer has fewer factors (36) than Pastrnak has objectives (37).

9. Florida Panthers (19)

Six-game profitable streak has Panthers in a playoff spot.

10. Edmonton Oilers (9)

One regulation loss up to now eight video games.

11. Vancouver Canucks (15)

Eriksson exhibiting worth with 5 factors in previous 9 video games.

12. Columbus Blue Jackets (13)

Headed into Wednesday on a five-game profitable streak.

13. Arizona Coyotes (10)

6-7-1 since beginning goalie Kuemper bought injured.

14. Carolina Hurricanes (11)

Received two straight since Justin Williams made his season debut.

15. Calgary Flames (12)

Have scored solely three objectives up to now three video games.

16. Toronto Maple Leafs (eight)

Matthews will miss All-Star Recreation with a sore wrist. Uh-oh!

17. Winnipeg Jets (16)

Out of a playoff spot after dropping 5 of the previous six video games.

18. Philadelphia Flyers (18)

Say it ain’t so, Gritty!

19. Chicago Blackhawks (24)

Toews and Kubalik have mixed for 15 objectives and 30 factors this month.

20. Nashville Predators (20)

Not an excellent signal when a defenceman leads the crew in scoring.

21. Vegas Golden Knights (17)

One win up to now seven video games proves the coach wasn’t the issue.

22. New York Rangers (22)

If the Rangers had been a playoff crew, would Panarin be a Hart candidate?

23. Montreal Canadiens (25)

Kovalchuk has 4 objectives and eight factors in eight video games.

24. Buffalo Sabres (21)

The Reinhart commerce rumours are beginning up.

25. San Jose Sharks (26)

It’s not the goalie’s downside whenever you’re scoring 4 objectives up to now three video games.

26. Minnesota Wild (23)

Not an excellent signal when the proprietor criticizes its top-end gamers.

27. Anaheim Geese (29)

Think about if John Gibson had been enjoying in internet for an excellent crew?

28. Ottawa Senators (31)

Wanting like they’ll have two draft picks within the top-10.

29. New Jersey Devils (28)

Schneider re-assigned to the AHL after being pulled in back-to-back begins.

30. Los Angeles Kings (27)

Kopitar has 16 extra factors than the crew’s next-highest scorer.

31. Detroit Pink Wings (30)

Bertuzzi is the long run.