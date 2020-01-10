TRAIKOS: Quebec premier right on need for Habs to either trade Price or Weber

Usually, politicians don’t make the very best hockey analysts. However on this case, Francois Legault could be onto one thing.

It was per week in the past when the Quebec premier, who had grown more and more pissed off with the Montreal Canadiens’ newest slide down the standings, tweeted out: “Big challenge in 2020: Should we trade Price and Weber?”

Nicely, possibly not each.

However one week later, with the group on its second eight-game dropping streak of the season, it’s time to a minimum of take into consideration shifting one in all them. And it’s not the one with the large, burly beard.

So the query is, ought to Carey Value take a web page out of Patrick Roy’s playbook and be part of Hart Trophy candidate Nathan MacKinnon in Colorado? Or maybe enjoying behind Nashville’s rock-solid defence is the very best guess. How about Carolina, Buffalo and even San Jose?

Any of these choices make extra sense than having Value play out the remaining seven years of his contract in Montreal. Not with the place this group is at proper now. And never with the place it’s heading.

A rebuild is lastly coming for the Canadiens, who’re on tempo to lacking the playoffs for the fourth time in 5 seasons. By the point it ends, the 32-year-old Value — and the 34-year-old Shea Weber — could be too previous to guide this group the place it must go subsequent. By then, it could be 20-year-old Cayden Primeau who has changed Value between the pipes.

The window has closed (not that it was ever actually open) in Montreal. This isn’t a group Stanley Cup contender. In a beefed up Atlantic Division that features Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Florida and a Buffalo group that’s younger and trending upwards, this doesn’t even seem like a playoff contender.

Some would possibly recommend that the Canadiens don’t look a lot completely different than the St. Louis Blues did right now a 12 months in the past, after they bought nice goaltending and went on an unprecedented roll that started in January and finally led to a Stanley Cup. On the identical time, the Canadiens additionally don’t look a lot completely different than the lowly Ottawa Senators.

The latter could be a extra acceptable comparability. The distinction is that Ottawa was constructed to be a draft lottery group this 12 months, whereas Montreal had been hoping to achieve up and seize a playoff spot.

And but, if the 13th-place Canadiens lose to the 14th-place Senators on Saturday night time, Montreal can be on tempo for 77 factors and Ottawa can be on tempo for 73 factors. That potential four-point swing speaks volumes about the place the Canadiens are at this time and the place they’re inevitably heading.

The Canadiens, who’re 9 factors again of a wild card and 18 factors forward of the last-place Pink Wings, aren’t getting higher. Not with this roster and never with what’s ready within the pipeline. Montreal wants one other top-Three decide on this 12 months’s loaded entry draft. It wants extra top-end prospects to associate with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

It must do what Ottawa has already completed and switch the web page and suppose forward three-to-five years from now. That begins by making some exhausting selections on the commerce deadline.

Possibly the Canadiens can promote excessive on Tomas Tatar, who leads the group with 38 factors and has one other 12 months remaining on his cap-friendly $four.Eight-million contract, and get again a first-rounder. Possibly Ilya Kovalchuk begins producing and Montreal manages to flip him to the Islanders for a second-round decide.

Possibly they dangle Weber. But when this rebuild goes to get a shot within the arm, it’s time for the Canadiens to consider clearing vital cap area and shifting on from Value, who regardless of a sub-standard season that has mirrored the remainder of his group’s, stays Montreal’s greatest commerce chip.

Chances are high, it’s already within the works.

“That was speculated last night in Chicago — not by me, but by people in the league,” hockey analyst Pierre McGuire advised TSN radio on Friday morning. “I don’t know the answer to that. I’m not going to speculate … but I’m sure that’s been brought up.”

Buying and selling Value is just not a simple process for a variety of causes. The primary is that Value has a full no-move contract. He’s additionally making $10.5 million till 2026, when he will likely be 39 years previous. And when you haven’t seen, it’s not like he’s justified that wage up to now two years.

Value ranks 37th within the league with a Three.01 goals-against common and is 39th with a .901 save share. Then once more, it’s not just like the Canadiens have made life straightforward on the previous Hart Trophy winner.

Solely Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck and Toronto’s Frederik Andersen have confronted extra pictures this season. In contrast to these two groups, Montreal doesn’t have an Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele or a Patrik Laine who can single-handedly win video games on their very own when Value doesn’t have his greatest stuff.

In any case, we’ve seen what he can do on the Olympics. We’ve seen what he can do on the World Cup. And sadly for him, we’ve seen what he can’t do whereas enjoying behind a Canadiens group that isn’t proficient or deep sufficient to problem for something aside from a spot within the draft lottery.

Now, it’s time to present him an opportunity to see what he can do with a group that deserves him.

