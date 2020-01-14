TRAIKOS: Struggling P.K. Subban reflects on tough season with Devils

Wearing full tools and with a 100-watt smile plastered throughout his acquainted face, P.Okay. Subban was singing alongside to a rustic tune as he stepped on to the ice for the morning skate on Tuesday.

“Humorous how a melody seems like a memoryyyyyy,” the New Jersey Devils defenceman crooned in a southern twang, as Eric Church’s Springsteen performed on a close-by stereo.

Name it a leftover from his time taking part in in Nashville. One other reminiscence of the place he was at the moment final yr — and the way good issues had been.

Then once more, anyplace may be higher than New Jersey today.

The Devils, who had begun the season with a lot promise and a lot hype after drafting Jack Hughes with the No. 1-overall choose after which buying Subban in a commerce in the future later, have been an entire mess this season. They’ve fired their coach, they’ve traded their greatest participant in Taylor Corridor and, final week, they dismissed their basic supervisor.

Heading into Tuesday evening’s sport towards the Toronto Maple Leafs, a Devils group some predicted would compete for a playoff spot was now sitting in final place within the Metropolitan Division with rather less than half the season nonetheless left to play.

For Subban, who has three years left on his contract, all he can do is smile and attempt to keep constructive.

“There’s been a lot of changes and a lot has gone on,” Subban, standing within the guests’ dressing room, stated following the morning skate. “At the end of the day, there were expectations for our team at the start of the season. Whether they were realistic or not, they were not met.”

“I’ve been lucky my whole career to be on teams that have been at the top of the division, the top of the conference, playoff teams,” he stated. “I think there’s been only one other year where it’s been similar to this. All I have to think about is being part of the solution.”

A part of why these expectations weren’t met is due to Subban. He was introduced in to be the answer. However with simply 5 objectives and 10 factors in his first 45 video games, in addition to a minus-11 ranking, he’s been one of many many explanation why the Devils have underachieved.

It’s an uncharacteristic season from somebody who received the Norris Trophy in 2012-13.

When now-fired GM Ray Shero acquired Subban, it was as a result of he believed the defenceman would are available in and supply a spark in the identical method he did when he was traded from Montreal to Nashville in 2016. That season, the Predators reached the Stanley Cup last after Subban scored 40 factors in 66 regular-season video games and adopted up with one other 12 factors in 22 playoff video games.

This yr, he’s on tempo for a measly 18 factors. For somebody who has averaged 50 factors per season over his profession, it’s been an enormous disappointment — and he is aware of it.

“There’s no question,” he stated when requested if he’s been annoyed along with his personal play. “As to why we’re on this state of affairs, I believe all of us need to look within the mirror and see what we will do higher. However there’s sure issues which can be out of my management.

“I believe once you lose the primary 5 video games of the season and also you get behind the eight ball, you need to nearly attempt to change the way in which you play and ensure the puck doesn’t go within the internet. I’m a man who likes to play each ends of the ice and I believe for a good a part of the season I used to be making an attempt to defend and making an attempt to sluggish the opposite group down.”

That is one other method of claiming that New Jersey’s goaltenders have been atrocious. A lot in order that Subban has modified his sport. He’s grow to be conservative. Scared, even. In spite of everything, it’s tough to pinch on offence when you’ll be able to’t even belief your goalie to make a easy save.

That’s a part of his drawback this yr. When pressed on why his manufacturing has suffered, Subban mentions that his minutes have been fewer than what he’s used to (“I’ve always been the type of player who, when I play more, I play better,” he stated), he hasn’t performed a lot on the highest power-play unit (“Those are the situations that defined me as a player”) and that the Devils are actually younger and inexperienced and lack the firepower of say, the Leafs or the Oilers.

“To get points, you have to be on good teams and playing with good players,” stated Subban. “You have to have good players around you.”

This isn’t Subban making excuses or slamming his teammates, a lot of whom he’s pegged as future “superstars.” However when requested if he expects to be a part of this group when the rebuild is full, the 30-year-old was fairly trustworthy about what lies forward. And it’s seemingly not him in a Devils jersey.

“Listen, in my career up to this point I’ve never asked for a trade,” he stated. “Maybe I’m a little bit old-school that way. I’ve learned from a lot of veteran guys in the league who put their head down and go to work and do their job. I’m being paid to do a job. But the business is the business.”

P.Okay. SUBBAN SEES A FUTURE “SUPERSTAR” IN JACK HUGHES

Jack Hughes headed into Tuesday evening’s sport towards the Toronto Maple Leafs with six objectives and 17 factors in 37 video games. At that tempo, the 2019 No. 1-overall choose would end the season with 13 objectives and 38 factors — the bottom manufacturing from a first-overall choose since Nail Yakupov scored 17 objectives and 31 factors in 48 video games through the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season.

However, in accordance teammate P.Okay. Subban, the purpose totals don’t inform your entire story.

For one, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Hughes remains to be rising into his physique. He must bodily mature. The opposite half is that he’s taking part in on a New Jersey Devils group that fired its coach and basic supervisor, in addition to buying and selling star winger Taylor Corridor.

“People on social media want to talk about point totals all the time,” stated Subban, who can also be having a down offensive yr with the Devils. “There’s guys who are going to get their 60, 70 points a year because of the team they play on. That’s just the way it is, especially in today’s NHL.”

Hughes shouldn’t be the one Satan struggling offensively. His linemates, Wayne Simmonds and Miles Wooden, have mixed for 11 objectives and 32 factors this yr.

“I don’t think he has to worry about the numbers. The numbers will come,” stated Subban. “I love playing with Jack. I love the energy that he brings. Watching him and the game that he plays and the way he plays, it is fun to know that you have a guy like that who’s going to develop into a superstar.”