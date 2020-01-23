TRAIKOS: There’s plenty of All-Star talent on Canadian teams these days

ST. LOUIS – In 2015-16, the Toronto Maple Leafs despatched Leo Komarov as their lone consultant to the All-Star Recreation.

It was extra of a formality than a mirrored image of his play.

On the time, Komarov had 16 objectives and 31 factors in 48 video games. He would end the season with simply 19 objectives and 36 factors for a Leafs staff that ended up dead-last within the standings after which drafted Auston Matthews with the No. 1 general decide.

4 years later, Matthews is heading to the All-Star Recreation (although he received’t play due to a nagging wrist harm) after scoring 34 objectives and 57 factors in 49 video games. Three different Toronto gamers — Mitch Marner, who can be an All-Star, William Nylander and John Tavares — have additionally surpassed Komarov’s level whole with rather less than half the season nonetheless to play.

In different phrases, there’s much more expertise in Toronto lately.

You possibly can say the identical for the remainder of the nation, the place 13 of the top-30 scorers are taking part in for Canadian groups.

There are two Artwork Ross Trophy and Hart Trophy candidates (Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl) in Edmonton, a Vezina Trophy candidate (Connor Hellebuyck) in Winnipeg, a Calder Trophy candidate (Quinn Hughes) in Vancouver and a Rocket Richard Trophy and Girl Byng Trophy candidate (Matthews) in Toronto.

Canadian groups make up 23% of the NHL. However at this Saturday’s All-Star Recreation, the place 15 of the 45 gamers are displaying off their abilities north of the border, they are going to have 33% illustration.

The Flames and Canucks have three representatives every. The Oilers, Leafs and Jets have two every. Even the lowly Senators have two after Brady Tkachuk changed Matthews.

So it wasn’t precisely stunning that Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg had been all acknowledged when the Skilled Hockey Writers’ Affiliation voted on its mid-season awards, with McDavid successful the Hart, Hellebuyck successful the Vezina, and Hughes and Matthews ending second in voting for the Calder and the Girl Byng, respectively.

What’s stunning is that the top-end expertise hasn’t precisely translated to staff success.

The Canucks are atop of the continually altering Pacific Division, with the Oilers and Flames technically tied for the ultimate two wild card spots within the West. However 4 of the opposite Canadians groups are presently on the surface trying in of the playoffs.

How is that this doable? How is Toronto, which has three of the top-30 scorers within the league and goalie who was ok to be an All-Star, ranked beneath Columbus, Carolina and Philadelphia within the Jap Convention standings? How is Winnipeg, which has 4 gamers amongst the top-30 in scoring and a goalie who was completed first in mid-season Vezina Trophy voting, simply two factors up on a mediocre Minnesota Wild staff that has a recreation in hand?

Effectively, the reply lies within the earlier paragraphs.

High-end expertise prices top-end cash. 5 of the top-nine cap hits are being paid in Canadian . Within the wage cap world, an excessive amount of of that expertise could cause an imbalance which will result in many particular person awards however not a lot else.

The Islanders don’t have a participant ranked amongst the top-40 in scoring, whereas the Blue Jackets don’t have anybody amongst the top-60. New York additionally doesn’t have anybody incomes greater than $7-million, whereas Columbus doesn’t even have anybody being paid $6-million.

That was the identical monetary system that led the Blues and Bruins, who don’t have anybody making greater than $7.5-million, to the Stanley Cup closing final yr.

The Oilers, who’ve missed the playoffs in three of McDavid’s 4 seasons, have recognized this for years. With McDavid and Draisaitl incomes a mixed $21-million — that’s 25% of the cap — the staff has been unable to afford wingers who can fill the again of the web frequently.

These issues are actually being skilled in Toronto and Winnipeg.

When the Leafs invested greater than $40-million into the Large four of Matthews, Tavares, Marner and Nylander, it meant that there was solely about $41-million left to fill out the remainder of the roster. In consequence, the staff is paying its back-up goalie $700,000.

And when accidents hit the blue line, Toronto needed to attain deep into its minor-league system moderately than trying across the league for costlier assist.

The identical points have plagued the Jets this season following final summer season’s re-signing of Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor to contracts that totalled practically $14-million yearly. That’s barely greater than what Winnipeg has budgeted for its defence.

The Canucks don’t have this downside … but.

Elias Pettersson, who’s ranked 15th in scoring with 51 factors, continues to be on the second yr of a three-year entry-level contract that is available in below $1-million. Hughes, who has two extra years remaining on an entry-level contract, can be being paid lower than $1-million.

That’s allowed Vancouver to climate some earlier monetary errors, equivalent to paying Loui Eriksson a team-high $6-million or tying up a mixed $6-million in bottom-six forwards’ Antoine Roussel and Jay Beagle. However it additionally signifies that Vancouver’s window of alternative could possibly be shrinking.

They must win now. If not, they is perhaps taking a look at a future the place they’ve a staff of all-stars and never a lot else to point out for it.

