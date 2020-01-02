TRAIKOS: Top NHL award candidates at the seasons halfway point

What a bizarre first-half to the season it has been within the NHL.

Vancouver and Edmonton are in playoff spots, however Calgary and San Jose aren’t. A defenceman is on tempo for 100 factors, a ahead is nearing 50 objectives and 5 coaches have misplaced their jobs.

With half the season within the books, here’s a take a look at the early candidates for among the main awards and the way issues may change within the second half.

Hart Trophy

It is a tough one. Nathan MacKinnon is ranked fifth in total scoring with 58 factors in 40 video games, however he will get the early nod largely out of distinction. No different participant on Colorado has 30 factors or is ranked amongst the top-80. That’s not the case in Edmonton, the place Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are ranked 1-2 within the Artwork Ross Trophy race, or with Boston’s David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, who’re ranked Three-Four. One other issue working in MacKinnon’s favour is that his linemates (Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog) have every missed 16 video games this yr, and but the Avalanche nonetheless have the second-best file within the Central Division.

Second half? I don’t care about what number of factors Draisaitl finally ends up with. If McDavid wins the scoring race — and, extra importantly, will get the Oilers right into a playoff spot — will probably be tough to not crown him MVP.

Vezina Trophy

You possibly can argue that one of the best goalie within the NHL final season (Jordan Binnington) wasn’t even enjoying within the NHL at this level within the yr, so issues might change within the subsequent few months. As of proper now, nonetheless, Darcy Kuemper is the explanation why the Arizona Coyotes have one of the best file within the Pacific Division. It’s not laborious to think about the place Arizona can be with out him. The staff ranks within the bottom-10 in shots-against and goals-scored, so Keumper’s 2.17 goals-against common and .929 save proportion most likely ought to get him some votes for the Hart Trophy.

Second half? Evgeni Malkin isn’t the one participant in Pittsburgh who has stepped up his sport since Sidney Crosby went down in early November. Tristan Jarry is 13-5-Zero with a league-leading 1.88 goals-against common and .938 save proportion. If it continues, this may very well be Binnington 2.Zero.

Norris Trophy

This trophy was mainly determined in October, when John Carlson scored seven objectives and 23 factors in 14 video games. Whereas the Washington Capitals defenceman hasn’t been capable of preserve that 134-point tempo, he does rank amongst the top-10 in total scoring with 50 factors in 41 video games. If it continues, he would turn out to be the primary defenceman since Bryan Leetch in 1991-92 to complete the yr with 100 factors.

Second half? Carlson might get injured tomorrow and he’ll most likely nonetheless get Norris Trophy votes. That’s how little competitors he has this yr. However honourable point out ought to go in the direction of Montreal’s Shea Weber, who might find yourself together with his first 60-point season on the age of 34.

Calder Trophy

Buffalo’s Victor Olofsson, who was named the highest rookie in December, leads all freshmen with 16 objectives and 34 factors in 41 video games. That’s spectacular for a participant who was chosen within the seventh spherical of the draft. However much more spectacular is that Colorado’s Cale Makar 29 factors in 32 video games as a defenceman. Makar wasn’t a seventh-round choose. However he’s three years youthful, went straight from school to the NHL, and is averaging greater than 20 minutes per sport.

Second half? With Makar lacking time in December, a possibility was created for an additional rookie to step up and steal the highlight. And with 10 factors in 14 video games, Montreal’s Nick Suzuki did simply that. If he retains it up, he might find yourself stealing some votes.

Selke Trophy

Boston’s Patrice Bergeron, who has battled a nagging lower-body harm, has been overshadowed within the scoring race by Pastrnak and Marchand this season. However he nonetheless has 35 factors in 32 video games, a plus-12 ranking and is a giant purpose why Boston has run away with the lead within the Atlantic Division. The truth that he’s received the Selke Trophy 4 instances already also needs to put him within the driver’s seat for an additional award.

Second half? This may very well be the yr the place Aleksander Barkov lastly beneficial properties recognition for his all-around sport. For one, he’s on the cusp of cracking the top-10 in scoring with 45 factors in 39 video games. Extra importantly, Florida is on the cusp of grabbing a playoff spot.

Jack Adams Award

Craig Berube, who was nonetheless technically an interim head coach when he led the Blues to a championship final yr, deserves numerous credit score for not falling sufferer to the dreaded Stanley Cup hangover. For one, he’s been with out star ahead Vladimir Tarasenko since just about the beginning of the season and has a goalie who’s by no means been a No. 1 for a complete yr. And whereas St. Louis was one of the best staff within the second half, that is additionally a staff that on paper isn’t a lot to have a look at. And but, final time we checked the Blues had been nonetheless main the mighty Central Division.

Second half: When Sheldon Keefe took over the Maple Leafs, the staff had misplaced six straight video games and was out of the playoffs. As of Thursday morning, they’d gone 16-Four-1 and have the second-best file within the Atlantic Division. But it surely’s not simply that the Leafs are successful — it’s how they’re successful. Keefe has loosened the reigns and given the staff an id, even when some are skeptical that it could result in a Stanley Cup.

Most Shocking (participant)

Nobody anticipated that Edmonton’s James Neal would have 19 objectives after 42 video games. However even fewer folks might have predicted that St. Louis’ David Perron would step up in Tarasenko’s absence and be main the Blues with 40 factors in 41 video games. In spite of everything, this can be a participant who reached the 60-point mark solely as soon as in his profession.

Second half? Eric Staal has 15 objectives this season. Seven of them got here in December. It’s an indication that Staal, who had 42 objectives two years in the past, may need just a little extra left within the tank as he tries to will Minnesota in the direction of a considerably unlikely playoff look.

Most Shocking (staff)

Put your hand up in case you believed the Vancouver Canucks would have a greater file than the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers on the halfway level of the season. Or in case you believed that the Canucks, who’ve received 5 straight video games, would path the Winnipeg Jets by only one level. Yeah, we didn’t both. A part of Vancouver’s success is that the children, specifically Elias Pettersson and rookie Quinn Hughes, have all taken an enormous step ahead. However a good greater purpose is that Jacob Markstrom and Thatcher Demko have mixed for a .909 save proportion that ranks amongst the top-10 within the league.

Second half? I’ve seen sufficient out of Jack Eichel this yr to consider that so long as Buffalo is wholesome and getting satisfactory goaltending then the Sabres will determine into the playoff image. After all, neither has been a given up to now this season.

Most Disappointing (participant)

As of Thursday morning, solely Detroit’s Jimmy Howard had a worse goals-against common than Bobrovsky (Three.29). For a two-time Vezina Trophy winner who commanded a $10-million wage in the summertime, it’s a serious disappointment. Particularly because the solely factor actually standing in Florida’s means of a playoff spot is protecting the puck out of the online.

Second half? Michael Hutchinson has the chance to make or break the Maple Leafs’ season. That may seem to be numerous strain to placed on a backup goalie. However until the Leafs can common six or extra objectives per sport, they’re going to want Hutchinson (or whoever replaces him) to start out making some saves.

Most Disappointing (staff)

In case you had predicted that the worst staff within the Western Convention can be based mostly in California, nobody would have argued. However had you stated it will be San Jose, most would have assumed you had been joking. In spite of everything, the Sharks reached the convention closing a yr in the past. One yr later, with their coach fired and their goaltending an entire mess, they now seem like they’re in want of a rebuild.

Second half? The Edmonton Oilers are presently in a playoff spot, which must be a gentle shock to many, but it surely’s far too early to say that they’re a reputable playoff staff. Not with their offence nonetheless centred round McDavid and Draisaitl, and with the staff having allowed 9 extra objectives than it has scored.

