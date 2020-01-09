TRAIKOS: Williams rejoins Hurricanes for chance to win the Stanley Cup

Justin Williams doesn’t like being known as Mr. Sport 7.

The nickname at all times sounded too smug, too egotistical. Positive, the Conn Smythe Trophy winner is 7-Zero in Sport 7 conditions with seven objectives and an NHL document 14 factors. Nevertheless it was by no means about him. It was at all times about the whole staff.

And but, when requested why the 38-year-old determined to come back out of early retirement and re-join the Carolina Hurricanes in the midst of the season, Williams places apart his humility and permits himself to be daring.

“I’m coming here to win a Stanley Cup,” he mentioned in a cellphone interview with Postmedia Information on Thursday. “That’s it. That’s the goal. That’s the reason I’m playing right now. Because I know I can help.”

Fortunate for Williams, Carolina doesn’t want as a lot assist because it did right now final yr.

The Hurricanes are presently holding down the primary wild card spot within the Jap Convention. A yr in the past, they had been battling the Ottawa Senators for the prospect to win the draft lottery. It was solely after working the desk within the ultimate months of the season that they not solely made the playoffs because the seventh seed — however then reached the convention ultimate after eliminating the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders.

Now, Williams desires to construct on that.

“We want to take another step,” he mentioned. “I wouldn’t ever have expected this team to be sitting where we were last year and have reached the playoffs. But now that we’ve done that, I know we can do more. I want more.”

For Williams, who signed a one-year contract value $700,000 plus an extra $1.Three-million in potential bonuses primarily based on particular person and staff efficiency on Wednesday, the staff’s potential has rather a lot to do with why he’s returning.

He’s not returning to be a saviour. He’s right here to “plug some holes.” He wouldn’t be coming again if he didn’t imagine that this staff wasn’t a contender.

For that motive, Williams doesn’t need to rush into the lineup. Proper now, he doesn’t even know when he’ll play his first recreation.

“We have that luxury,” he mentioned of taking his time to rise up to hurry. “The fact that this team is in a good spot helps. I don’t have to jump into anything. I just have to get going. This is a training camp for me. There’s no need to rush. When (head coach Rod Brind’Amour) says I’m ready, I’ll go.”

Williams, who practised with the Hurricanes for the primary time in virtually seven months on Thursday, didn’t know if he was going to play this yr. When he made the choice in September on not returning to the NHL, it was as a result of he was mentally and bodily drained. He wanted a break.

A month later, he discovered that he wasn’t prepared to hold up the skates for good simply but.

“I don’t know,” he mentioned. “It’s like anything. It kind of grew and grew. I knew I wasn’t committed to playing a full hockey season to be honest. But it wasn’t like I was sitting at home with nothing to do. I was fine. But there’s only so much time (you can play in the NHL). This opportunity arose. So I started skating. And I got myself mentally ready for four months of hockey.”

Williams had been skating alone about three to 4 instances every week since mid-October. Throughout that point, he’d periodically get calls from Hurricanes proprietor Tom Dundon, GM Don Waddell, in addition to the teaching employees and former teammates. He by no means made any guarantees on returning. However realizing that he was nonetheless wished and spot was ready for him gave him further motivation.

Every week, he upped the depth stage. He gauged how his physique was responding. Extra importantly, he gauged his enthusiasm for enjoying. He requested himself: Can I do that? Do I need to do that?

“I’m not stupid and naïve in the fact that you can get off the couch and play and be successful,” mentioned Williams, including that the break day has allowed his outdated wounds to heal. “I feel really good right now. I’m not going to be one of those guys who says I’m in the best shape of my life and I feel unbelievable. But my body is not telling me not to play right now.”

What Williams is attempting to do is perhaps troublesome. Nevertheless it’s common for gamers his age.

A yr after successful the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Geese in 2006, each Scott Niedermayer and Teemu Selanne took the primary few months of the next season off. Niedermayer finally returned in early December and scored 25 factors in 48 video games and was chosen to the All-Star Sport. Selanne, who didn’t return till Feb. 5, ended up scoring 23 factors within the ultimate 26 video games of the season.

Regardless of his playoff credentials, Williams is a unique participant at a unique stage in his profession. He’s by no means relied solely on ability to achieve success. He’s a employee. He scored 23 objectives and 53 factors final season, whereas including one other 4 objectives and 7 factors in 15 playoff video games. The expertise was draining.

Now, he’s becoming a member of the league at a time within the season when the depth is at its highest and the video games are at their most bodily.

“It feels right,” mentioned Williams. “Everybody is battling. I miss that.”

[email protected]

twitter.com/Michael_Traikos