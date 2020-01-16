Trailer revealed for fifth series of Inside No 9

The BBC has revealed the trailer for sequence 5 of their darkly comedian anthology present Inside No. 9.

Regardless of it’s slightly uncommon premise, the sequence is a agency favorite among the many broadcaster’s present lineup, with every episode telling a unique eerie story that takes place in a setting marked by the quantity 9.

The fifth sequence has an ensemble of noteworthy visitor stars together with Maxine Peake (Humorous Cow), Jenna Coleman (Physician Who), David Morrissey (The Lacking), Fionn Whitehead (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Dipo Ola (Baghdad Central), Tom Goodman-Hill (Mr Selfridge), Kadiff Kirwan (Chewing Gum) and Steve Speirs (Upstart Crow). You possibly can catch a few of them within the trailer under:

This trailer doesn’t give an excessive amount of away, providing solely fleeting glimpses on the new forged, in addition to Shearsmith and Pemberton who usually take on-camera roles alongside their writing duties.

But, regardless of its briefness, the trailer undoubtedly captures the sequence’ twisty tone, hinting at extra ingenious, stunning and darkly humorous storylines to return.

Sadly, the fifth sequence of Inside No. 9 doesn’t have an confirmed air date simply but, however the launch of this trailer means that followers might not want to attend for much longer for it to hit the small display.