News

Train catches fire in Bengaluru, fire tenders rushed to spot

December 26, 2019
1 Min Read
Train Fire Accident (Representational Image)

Prepare Fireplace Accident (Representational Picture)Reuters

A coach of a stationary practice caught hearth at Chikkabanavara railway station in Bengaluru City district on Thursday (December 26) morning.

Train fire

Stationary practice catches hearth in Chikkabanavarascreengrab

The incident befell at round 10 am when the practice from Bikaner in Rajasthan had halted on the railway station. The Fireplace tenders from Peenya instantly rushed to the spot and doused the hearth. Soladevanahalli police additionally helped in douting the hearth.

In response to stories, round ten seats and one whole coach has been gutted within the hearth. The reason for the hearth is but to be ascertained. Nevertheless, no accidents have been reported as there have been no passengers inside.

(Most particulars awaited)

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment