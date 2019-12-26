Train catches fire in Bengaluru, fire tenders rushed to spot

Prepare Fireplace Accident (Representational Picture)Reuters

A coach of a stationary practice caught hearth at Chikkabanavara railway station in Bengaluru City district on Thursday (December 26) morning.

The incident befell at round 10 am when the practice from Bikaner in Rajasthan had halted on the railway station. The Fireplace tenders from Peenya instantly rushed to the spot and doused the hearth. Soladevanahalli police additionally helped in douting the hearth.

In response to stories, round ten seats and one whole coach has been gutted within the hearth. The reason for the hearth is but to be ascertained. Nevertheless, no accidents have been reported as there have been no passengers inside.

