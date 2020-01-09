News

Train Runs Over Maharashtra Woman Walking On Rail Track With Earphones On

January 9, 2020
The incident occurred at Sanglewadi close to Kalyan railway station in Thane, Maharashtra. (Representational)

Thane:

A 28-year-old lady strolling alongside a rail observe along with her earphones plugged in died after being hit by a rushing native prepare close to Kalyan station in Thane, Maharashtra, the railway police mentioned right now.

The incident passed off on Wednesday when Antudevi Dubey, a resident of Lok Udyan complicated in Kalyan township, was heading to her faculty, an official mentioned.

“She was walking along the railway track when she was knocked down by a speeding local train at Sanglewadi near Kalyan railway station. She was wearing earphones at that time,” the official mentioned.

The physique was despatched to a authorities hospital for postmortem, he added.

