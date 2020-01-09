Train Runs Over Maharashtra Woman Walking On Rail Track With Earphones On

The incident occurred at Sanglewadi close to Kalyan railway station in Thane, Maharashtra. (Representational)

Thane:

A 28-year-old lady strolling alongside a rail observe along with her earphones plugged in died after being hit by a rushing native prepare close to Kalyan station in Thane, Maharashtra, the railway police mentioned right now.

The incident passed off on Wednesday when Antudevi Dubey, a resident of Lok Udyan complicated in Kalyan township, was heading to her faculty, an official mentioned.

“She was walking along the railway track when she was knocked down by a speeding local train at Sanglewadi near Kalyan railway station. She was wearing earphones at that time,” the official mentioned.

The physique was despatched to a authorities hospital for postmortem, he added.