Train smashes into truck stuck on level crossing

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Printed: 04:19 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:31 EST, 23 January 2020

That is the nail-biting second a farmer caught on a degree crossing battled to free his pickup truck earlier than a practice smashed into it.

Pitak Tabsuk, 35, was travelling dwelling after harvesting sugar cane and loading it into the again of his pickup truck in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

However whereas crossing the tracks and with the added weight of the crops, the rear left wheel was jammed in a spot between the tracks.

Pitak Tabsuk, 35, is seen was driving dwelling when his truck’s left wheel turns into caught on a level-crossing in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand

CCTV footage reveals Pitak’s truck grinding to a halt on the tracks.

He then jumps from his seat and goes to test the rear-end of the automobile.

A gaggle of cyclists pause to speak to Pitak for a quick second earlier than pushing their bikes across the pickup truck.

He instantly jumps out and tries to push it out from the hole between the tracks

Moments later, a number of of the bikers return and battle in useless to push the automobile out from the extent crossing.

However inside a number of seconds, the barrier comes down and one other driver leaps out of their truck to hitch the group effort.

Round eight males desperately battle to maneuver the truck.

A gaggle of cyclists velocity previous earlier than parking their bikes and providing to assist, within the clip from January 23

They repeatedly rock the automobile to push it out of the way in which. Pitak then thrashes the engine inflicting clouds of exhaust fumes because the locals waved on the practice to cease

Pitak thrashed the engine inflicting clouds of exhaust fumes as locals waved on the practice to cease.

Moments later, the burgundy passenger practice comes thundering alongside and smashes the truck in two, within the clip from January 23.

The tow truck arrived about 60 seconds later however it was ‘too late’.

Pitak stated: ‘I am devastated that my automotive has been destroyed however I am additionally grateful that I am alive and no person was harm.’

Seconds later, the burgundy passenger practice comes thundering alongside and smashes the truck in half. Pitak has been left ‘devastated’ however feels ‘grateful’ that he escaped with out accidents

He had been harvesting sugar cane and loading it into the again of his pickup truck, moments earlier than the crash. Pictured is the smashes truck additional down the tracks

Police Colonel Sarawut Sutthiwichai stated he was relieved that nobody was injured. He stated that officers will examine the reason for the incident and make repairs to the crossing.

He stated: ‘We examined the footage and located that the truck was absolutely loaded when it drove onto the crossing.

‘We have to test whether or not it had exceeded the authorized restrict of carrying cargo, however most of all, I’m relieved that nobody was harm.’