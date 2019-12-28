Trains, buses experiencing weather-related delays; crashes snarl traffic on I-70

The sunshine rail system and buses are seeing delays as a result of winter climate, whereas crashes on main roadways snarl site visitors round metro Denver.

These ready for a lightweight rail prepare may experiences delays as much as 10 minutes, whereas buses could possibly be delayed wherever from 10 to 45 minutes, the Regional Transportation District tweeted Saturday morning.

In the meantime, a number of westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are blocked at Lowell Boulevard as crews clear up a crash. Lengthy delays are anticipated, the Colorado Division of Transportation tweeted.

The slick roads have put a number of municipalities — together with Boulder and Wheat Ridge — on accident alert.

