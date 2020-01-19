“Trainwreck”: Chris Lynn Fumes After His Team’s ‘Unbelievable’ Collapse

Chris Lynn, captaining Brisbane Warmth within the Large Bash League (BBL), was not in need of phrases as he expressed his disappointment following his group’s unbelievable batting collapse on Sunday. Chasing a goal of 165, Brisbane have been properly on the right track after an 84-run opening stand between Chris Lynn and Sam Heazlett. However as soon as Chris Lynn was dismissed by Andrew Fekete within the seventh over, Brisbane misplaced 9 wickets for 34 runs and have been finally bowled out for 120. After the stunning defeat, skipper Lynn termed the collapse as a “trainwreck”. “I cannot really sugarcoat it (batting collapse), it was a trainwreck,” Chris Lynn mentioned after the sport.

Chris Lynn saying it like it's on @7Cricket #BBL09

The BBL’s official Twitter deal with shared a video of Brisbane Warmth’s dramatic batting collapse. “10-36. This is a batting collapse you just have to see in order to believe #BBL09,” the tweet learn.

Watch the batting collapse right here:

Earlier, the 29-year-old Lynn had gained the toss and invited Melbourne Renegades to bat on the Gabba.

Beau Webster top-scored for the Renegades with a knock of 36 whereas a late flourish from Samit Patel (23 off 10) helped his aspect to a aggressive whole of 164 for six.

In reply, Brisbane Warmth received off to a flying begin scoring 84 runs within the first powerplay for the lack of one wicket. However after dropping their captain within the sixth over, the house aspect stored dropping wickets at common intervals.

Cameron Boyce was the decide of the bowlers for the Renegades as he completed his spell of 4 overs with figures of 4 for 15. Boyce additionally removed AB de Villiers, who was cleaned up by the leg-spinner for 2.

Renegades’ captain Daniel Christian and Samit Patel additionally chipped in with two wickets every as they registered their second win of the event.