Trans activist Jessica Yaniv gets testy with reporter

Tumultuous trans troublemaker Jessica Yaniv was caught on digicam pummeling a reporter Monday in B.C..

In a extensively circulated video, Yaniv, 32, is captured battering Insurgent Media reporter Keean Bexte exterior a Surrey courthouse.

After showing on a prohibited weapons cost, Yaniv was requested by Bexte if she could be pleading responsible.

However Yanic started taking swipes on the reporter, yelling at him “Go! Go!”

J. Yaniv simply punched me behind the pinnacle. Simply spoke to police. Fortunately there are two safety cameras straight overhead on the courthouse. I want an advil. pic.twitter.com/3hfm2CfYhq — Keean Bexte 🇨🇦🇭🇰 (@TheRealKeean) January 14, 2020

Bexte saved making an attempt to get away however Yaniv was in scorching pursuit, grabbing his microphone. The reporter groans and tells Yaniv to cease.

She yells at him: “Go away from me!”

Bexte posted the video on Twitter and wrote that Yaniv “punched me in the back of the head.” He added he wanted an Advil.

He tweeted: “Just spoke to police. Luckily there are two security cameras directly overhead at the courthouse.”

However the human rights fee frequent flier could skate away.

“Police have been reluctant to charge (her) before, and so I’m speaking to legal counsel to figure out my options to make sure this menace sees justice,” Bexte advised The Submit Millennial.

Yaniv additionally insisted that the reporter be banned from the courtroom — and cops capitulated.

Later, Yaniv allegedly confronted Submit Millennial’s Amy Eileen Hamm, accusing the reporter of taking pictures of her in a ladies’s washroom.

Cops dutifully searched Hamm’s cellphone. Not one of the alleged pictures had been there.

Yaniv rose to fame when she took plenty of immigrant ladies who owned waxing studios to the B.C. Human Rights Fee as a result of they refused to wax her nether areas.

The panel shot down her criticism.

Unbowed, she launched a brand new criticism in October towards a studio who once more refused to wax her nether areas and legs.

