January 2, 2020 | 9:48am

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will quickly welcome a transgender character, studio honcho Kevin Fiege revealed in a brand new interview.

Talking on the New York Movie Academy on Saturday, the Marvel Studios president was requested if there have been any plans so as to add extra LGBTQ characters, particularly transgender ones, to its roster.

“Yes, absolutely yes,” he replied throughout a Q&A session, in accordance with ET Canada. “And very soon. In a movie that we’re shooting right now.”

Fiege didn’t title the character or say when the film can be launched.

Marvel’s upcoming movie “The Eternals” will function the sequence’ first overtly homosexual superhero.

He stated inclusivity was essential to the film big.

“You look at the success of ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Black Panther.’ We want the movies to reflect the audience and we want every member of our global audience to see themselves reflected on the screen,” Feige stated Saturday.