Transgender, Queer Communities March In Delhi Against Citizenship Act

Ladies and members from the queer and transgender communities took out a protest march from Mandi Home to Jantar Mantar within the nationwide capital towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act on Friday.

Cries of “Halla Bol” and “Azaadi” hire the air as they voiced their dissent towards the legislation.

Moms with toddlers of their arms additionally participated within the march that was organised by 45 civil society organisations on the event of Savitribhai Phule’s start anniversary.

Voices are being raised towards the “divisive” agenda of the federal government, mentioned Uttara, who had come together with her four-year-old daughter Ifrit, for the protest.

“I have brought my daughter along so that she knows what we are protesting for. We are protesting here to safeguard the future of our children,” she mentioned.

Uttara was among the many over 600 individuals who took to the streets in Lutyens’ Delhi on Friday.

“I am here to raise slogans,” mentioned eight-year-old Airish, who was accompanied by his mom Ashok Kumari.

Kumari mentioned he has seen all of the occasions unfold on information channels.

“He was curious to know why is it all happening. I brought him to the protest so that he knows that there are also transgenders and queers, and how they need to be respected. I wanted him to learn gender equality,” she mentioned.

Shanti Devi, a labourer, who had come from Malviya Nagar, mentioned, “Instead of bringing such laws, the government should focus on tackling issues such as poverty, and ensure people like us are fed properly.”

The march culminated on the Jantar Mantar.