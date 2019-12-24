“Transitioning Into Woman”: Man Asks Court To Cancel Sex Assault Charges

The Delhi Excessive Courtroom has dismissed the person’s petition. (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Delhi Excessive Courtroom has dismissed the petition of a person who sought cancellatiion of prison proceedings in opposition to him for sexually assaulting a colleague, claiming that he by no means had an inclination in the direction of girls and was within the strategy of transitioning.

The person instructed the courtroom that he has gender dysphoria since childhood and recognized himself as a girl. The person stated that the connection between him and the complainant was that of two “sisters”, so he couldn’t have assaulted her.

The girl, bed-ridden resulting from a number of sclerosis, was dropped at the courtroom in a wheel chair and refused to compromise the matter. Her lawyer instructed the courtroom that she categorically denied her consent to get the FIR cancelled.

“I would like to go ahead with the case. There is no compromise,” the girl’s sister instructed the courtroom on her behalf.

In keeping with the FIR filed in 2016, each the accused and the girl labored in the identical firm in Noida when he allegedly sexually assaulted her at a celebration.

The girl stated she made a number of complaints to the organisation however they did not take any motion and gave an order in favour of the accused.

A trial courtroom, in August, had framed fees in opposition to the accused however later discharged him of the offences.