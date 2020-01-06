Trapped in bathroom, held down by Weinstein: Woman’s horrifying allegations laid out by prosecutors

The sexual assault costs filed Monday towards Harvey Weinstein contain incidents that occurred over three days in February 2013 at two separate Beverly Hills resorts.

The previous film mogul faces costs of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of power and sexual battery by restraint within the two circumstances.

The circumstances each contain ladies who say Weinstein attacked them at his resort suite after he met them at work-related occasions. Weinstein previously has denied any wrongdoing.

Jane Doe 1 has spoken out earlier than. However the court docket paperwork mark the primary detailing of accusations made by Jane Doe 2.

Here’s what we all know:

Jane Doe 1 (Feb. 17-18)

An Italian model-actress alleged Weinstein raped her on the Mr. C Beverly Hills resort in 2013. The case got here to gentle in 2017 after allegations towards Weinstein had been made public by the New Yorker and New York Instances.

The actress stated she met and briefly spoke with the producer throughout the Los Angeles Italia Movie, Style and Artwork Fest that yr, after which he “bullied” his approach into her resort room.

The actress described the alleged incident in an earlier interview with The Los Angeles Instances. “Once inside, he asked me questions about myself, but soon became very aggressive and demanding and kept asking to see me naked.” She stated that she confirmed him footage of her kids as she cried and begged him to go away. “He grabbed me by the hair and forced me to do something I did not want to do,” she stated, saying that Weinstein pressured her to carry out oral intercourse on him. “He then dragged me to the bathroom and forcibly raped me.”

In response to legislation enforcement sources, the actress didn’t instantly report the alleged incident. However she did inform three folks what occurred to her, together with her priest. Investigators traveled to Italy, the place she lived on the time of the alleged assault, and independently verified their accounts.

For the reason that allegation surfaced, Weinstein’s attorneys have vigorously denied that he was at Mr. C Beverly Hills that night time. He has additionally denied ever being alone with the accuser.

Jane Doe 2 (Feb. 19)

There’s a lot much less recognized concerning the second case at a Beverly Hills resort that very same week.

In court docket papers filed Monday, prosecutors allege that Weinstein met Jane Doe 2 throughout a enterprise assembly at a restaurant inside a resort. They had been with a feminine acquaintance. After that, the three spoke within the foyer and ultimately went to Weinstein’s resort suite, prosecutors allege. Jane Doe 2 stated she unwittingly made it into Weinstein’s resort lavatory, and the feminine acquaintance shut the door behind her.

At that time, Weinstein allegedly took off his garments and took a short bathe, the court docket papers allege.

“While naked he moved towards her keeping himself between her the door and preventing her from leaving. She laughed from shock as the defendant took down her dress. He turned her around and held her in place by her breast as he masturbated until he ejaculated on the floor,” wrote prosecutor Paul Thompson.

He then let her depart, the paperwork say.

