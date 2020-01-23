Travel Agent Sues Azharuddin, Who Threatens “100 Crore Defamation”

Md Azharuddin dismissed allegations made by an Aurangabad journey agent as “baseless” (File)

Aurangabad, Maharashtra:

A case has been registered in opposition to former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin and two others in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad after a journey agent lodged a police grievance alleging that they cheated him to the tune of Rs 20.96 lakh, an official mentioned as we speak.

Azharuddin, nonetheless, dismissed the allegation as “baseless”, and mentioned he’ll take authorized motion in opposition to the complainant, Mohammad Shahab.

Mr Shahab, proprietor of Danish Excursions and Travels company in Aurangabad, alleged in his grievance that he booked numerous worldwide flight tickets value Rs 20.96 lakh for Azharuddin and a few others in November final 12 months on the request of the previous India captain’s private assistant Mujib Khan, the police official mentioned.

Mr Shahab additionally claimed that he was repeatedly promised cost on-line, however he didn’t obtain any cash.

In his grievance, Mr Shahab mentioned that when he requested for the cost, Mujib Khan’s affiliate Sudesh Awakkal despatched an e-mail saying he has transferred Rs 10.6 lakh to him, but it surely was not acquired, the official mentioned.

On November 24, Mr Awakkal despatched Mr Shahab an image on WhatsApp of a cheque issued by him. Mujib Khan additionally did the identical on November 29, however the complainant alleged that he didn’t obtain any of the cheques, he mentioned.

Mr Shahab on Wednesday lodged a grievance on the Metropolis Chowk police station in Aurangabad in opposition to Mohammad Azharuddin, Mujib Khan and Sudesh Awakkal beneath sections 420 – dishonest, 406 – felony breach of belief, and 34 – frequent intention, of the Indian Penal Code.

I strongly garbage the false FIR filed in opposition to me in Aurangabad. I am consulting my authorized staff, and could be taking actions as obligatory pic.twitter.com/6XrembCP7T – Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 22, 2020

In a video posted on Twitter, the previous cricketer mentioned, “There is no truth in this complaint and is made just to be in limelight. The allegations made in the complaint are baseless. I will seek legal advice and file defamation case worth Rs 100 crore against the complainant.”

