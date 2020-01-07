Travel Channel takes on mysterious hiker disappearances near Silver Plume

Filmmaker and explorer J.J. Kelley, left, and journalist and TV character Kinga Philipps co-host “Lost in the Wild.” (Offered by Journey Channel)

The story of two males who disappeared within the mountains above Silver Plume three many years in the past will anchor the most recent episode of the brand new Journey Channel sequence “Lost in the Wild.”

Co-hosted by J.J. Kelley and Kinga Philipps, the episode “Secrets to Die For” will tackle the circumstances of Tom Younger and Keith Reinhard when it airs at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Younger and Reinhard disappeared individually, about 11 months aside, after heading into the mountains above Silver Plume in 1987 and 1988, respectively. The previous mining city is tiny however not precisely distant, sitting roughly an hour west of Denver and simply southwest of Georgetown alongside I-70.

Nonetheless, Younger and Reinhard’s tales — or what could be reconstructed of them — have served as fodder for information reviews and documentaries ever since.

“Was it just coincidence? Could they have been victims of a vicious animal attack or a serial killer?” requested a press assertion from the Journey Channel. “Or could they actually have stumbled upon a darker secret — important enough to kill for? The (hosting team) consults local law enforcement, friends of the missing and a psychic medium for answers.”

The truth is, a few of these questions have been answered, if not at all times satisfyingly. Younger, a bookstore proprietor and army veteran, had stated he was heading out on trip together with his canine, Gus. He and his canine’s stays had been later discovered on Pendleton Mountain with respective gunshots to the pinnacle — and a gun close by. Younger’s loss of life was dominated a suicide and it’s presumed that he shot his canine.

Reinhard, a Chicago journalist who shortly took over Younger’s retailer on Fundamental Road in Silver Plume, grew to become obsessive about Younger’s disappearance and set off into the mountains himself in 1988 to fulfill his curiosity (and in addition a novel he was reportedly writing). He was by no means seen once more.

Hypothesis about their eerily parallel deaths has run the gamut over time, together with theories that the lads uncovered one thing that led to their murders (such because the unlawful dumping of nuclear materials). Along with separate, 1990 episodes of “Unsolved Mysteries,” the tales have additionally been featured in native and nationwide information reviews and the 2017 documentary “Dark Side of the Mountain,” which centered on Reinhard and his household’s seek for solutions.

“There’s too many possibilities and not enough evidence to determine what happened,” Lt. Steve Gremillion of the Clear Creek Sheriff’s Workplace instructed CBS4 in 2018.

“Secrets to Die For” is a part of the primary, eight-episode season of “Lost in the Wild,” which premiered on Dec. 29.

