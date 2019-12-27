Travelers stranded: Interstate 15 to Vegas reopens, but Grapevine still closed amid heavy snow

A robust winter storm that barreled into Southern California on Christmas Day and spent the evening, dumping rain and blanketing the mountains with heavy snow, continued to trigger journey delays Friday.

Interstate 5 on the Grapevine, which authorities closed amid heavy snowfall late Wednesday, will stay blocked for no less than a number of extra hours Friday morning, in line with the California Freeway Patrol.

Interstate 15 — the principle artery from Southern California to Las Vegas — was additionally closed in each instructions from the Nevada state line to Baker for a number of hours in a single day as crews labored to take away three ft of snow and ice from the roadway. The northbound lanes of the interstate reopened about eight a.m., and the southbound lanes are anticipated to reopen by 9 a.m., in line with the CHP.

Motorists advised reporters on the scene early Friday that they had been caught on the freeway for no less than eight hours. A number of pulled over onto the aspect of the street to sleep and preserve gasoline amid chilly temperatures that plunged into the 30s in a single day.

Snow covers the mountains alongside Interstate 15 on the Cajon Move. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Occasions)

This week’s storm dumped an inch to three.5 inches of rain throughout Los Angeles County over the course of two days. Alhambra acquired a strong soaking with three.46 inches — the best within the area — whereas South Gate and Pasadena acquired three.02 inches and a couple of.91 inches, respectively. The storm dumped 1.75 inches on downtown Los Angeles throughout the identical time interval, in line with the Nationwide Climate Service.

The storm additionally introduced heavy snow to native mountain ranges. Mountain Excessive Resort acquired three ft of recent powder from the system. Mt. Wilson, within the San Gabriel Mountains, acquired greater than a foot and a half of snow. The recent snowfall is a lift for ski resorts, nevertheless it has created complications for commuters attempting to get throughout mountain passes.

However forecasters say sunshine is on the best way. Friday by a lot of the day Sunday is anticipated to be dry throughout Southern California. Temperatures will stay a bit chilly, hovering within the excessive 50s for a lot of the weekend, stated Andrew Rorke, a senior forecaster with the Nationwide Climate Service in Oxnard.

Extra rain is anticipated to creep again into the Southland late Sunday by Monday. Nevertheless, it’s not anticipated to be as robust of a storm as this week’s soaker.

“It’s going to be a typical winter storm,” Rorke stated. “Nothing earth-shattering.”

That system is anticipated to drop solely 1 / 4 of an inch to half an inch of rain throughout the area earlier than it strikes out by Tuesday, simply in time for New 12 months’s celebrations. Forecasters say it’s too early to inform how low snow ranges will get with this subsequent storm. Rorke stated snow from the system might have an effect on journey main as much as New 12 months’s Day.

“It won’t be nearly as much snow, but the Grapevine is definitely not out of the woods,” he stated.