Traveller flies to Mexico for the air miles – but ends up in jail at the hands of corrupt police

By Ted Thornhill, Mailonline Journey Editor

Printed: 12:22 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:35 EST, 13 January 2020

A frequent flyer claims he ended up in a Mexican jail by the hands of corrupt cops throughout a visit he took to achieve a particular loyalty standing with an airline.

TV and web producer Andrew Kimmel, from Los Angeles, advised of his terribly rotten luck on his Twitter account – a story so dramatic that some likened it to a real-life model of film The Hangover.

The gripping thread begins with Kimmel explaining that he realized he was only a $275 spend in need of reaching Government Platinum standing with American Airways.

A frequent flyer has claimed he ended up in a jail by the hands of corrupt cops throughout a visit he took to Cabo San Lucas, pictured, to achieve a particular loyalty standing with an airline

He requested the provider if he might simply pay them the money, fairly than purchase a aircraft ticket.

Sure, was the reply, but it surely must be $1,875.

Not prepared to fork out the lump sum, Kimmel purchased a $400 return ticket to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for 24 hours as an alternative.

However fairly than having fun with a whirlwind go to stuffed with sunshine and laughter, he rapidly discovered himself on the mercy of alleged conmen.

Mr Kimmel summed up his escapade with this January 1 tweet

He defined that he discovered an affordable lodge to remain in, rented automobile – then ‘decided to hit some bars’.

He wrote: ‘On the final bar of the night, I used to be offered with a invoice for over $300.

‘I had two beers.

‘The bar supervisor mentioned I wanted to pay or he’d name the police. I give him my bank card and it was declined on account of fraud safety.’

He continued: ‘The bar supervisor was now threatening me. He grabbed me and introduced me to an ATM outdoors. I refused to take out money. So he referred to as the police.

‘Absolutely the Mexican police would perceive the state of affairs.’

Sadly, that wasn’t the case, as a result of in accordance with Mr Kimmel, the cops have been working with the supervisor of the bar on the alleged con.

Mr Kimmel tweeted an allegation that he was the sufferer of a swindle perpetrated by a bar and cops

He alleges he was handcuffed because the bar supervisor stole his debit card and passport.

Kimmel was then put in a jail ‘somewhere outside of Cabo’.

He was advised he can be launched after 30 minutes.

A number of hours later, he was nonetheless locked up. It was a desperately grim state of affairs.

However he had a guardian angel.

Kimmel explains ‘Kenyan woman’ arrived and paid his bail after listening to what occurred to him.

‘It actually will make the right rom-com film. Netflix ought to begin engaged on this’

A Kenyan girl who he then admitted he was drawn to.

Ultimately, he was capable of return to Los Angeles after the ‘African crush’ lent him cash for an immigration type that officers at Cabo San Lucas Worldwide Airport mentioned he wanted for a passport-less flight again to the U.S.

Mr Kimmel’s yarn rapidly went viral, with one Twitter consumer, Trinity Resists, saying it had ‘shades of The Hangover’ (pictured)

After a kiss goodbye, he boarded an LA-bound aircraft and landed on New Yr’s Day, relieved to be residence.

The yarn rapidly went viral, with one Twitter consumer, Trinity Resists, saying it had ‘shades of The Hangover’.

American Airways finally received wind of the escapade and tweeted: ‘Reaching Executive Platinum status isn’t simple. For individuals who make it, the advantages are wonderful. We’re joyful you’ll make your objective.’

The advantages of Government Platinum standing embrace complimentary upgrades inside the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Caribbean and upgrades for companions in sure situations.