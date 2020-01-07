Travellers establish camp at Birmingham Lidl car park

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Revealed: 05:45 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:52 EST, 7 January 2020

A bunch of travellers are locked in a stand-off with grocery store bosses after establishing camp in a Lidl automobile park.

Consumers and workers had been left shocked after a convoy of 5 caravans moved onto the location in Yardley, Birmingham on Sunday.

The funds grocery store large mentioned it had referred to as in bailiffs to evict the gypsies however they nonetheless stay on the Coventry Highway location in the present day.

A bunch of travellers arrived on the Lidl grocery store within the Yardley space of Birmingham on Sunday and parked up earlier than establishing camp

The grocery store mentioned it’s taking authorized motion to take away the travellers from the automobile park

Pictures present a number of autos with fuel canisters hooked up taking over a number of parking areas immediately exterior the shop, which stays open.

Shopper Mark Flaherty, 43, of Sheldon, Birmingham, mentioned: ‘I got here alongside to do our household store for the week. I am unable to consider they’ve come to reside on a Lidl.

‘Everlasting websites should be discovered for travellers as they appear to only pitch up the place they like, each time they like and normally depart an terrible mess behind.

‘Its an enormous drawback on this space. Any little bit of inexperienced area they occupy, and now supermarkets by the appears of it.’

One shopper mentioned: ‘They’re strolling across the place in dressing robes, it is not a superb search for the realm’

Angela Wilkes, 55, of Yardley, added: ‘So long as there inflicting no trouble, I do not thoughts as I am positive they are going to transfer on quickly. However they’re taking over a number of areas. ‘

One other shopper, who didn’t want to be named, added: ‘I am positive a few them simply accosted to me for change. They want booting off and quick.

‘This isn’t the place for them, they’ve younger youngsters operating about and so they may get knocked down in a parking lot.

‘Its disgraceful they’ll simply do as they please. They’re strolling across the place in dressing robes, it is not a superb search for the realm.’

The group have arrange the unauthorised encampment regardless of a authorized travellers website being arrange simply 5 miles away by town council final November.

The location at Proctor Avenue, Nechells Inexperienced, has 15 pitches, every for a big caravan and towing automobile, a heated rest room block with wash basin and sluice services.

A spokesperson for Birmingham Metropolis Council mentioned the matter was between Lidl and the travellers as they’d parked up on non-public land.

One shopper complained that individuals within the caravans had been seen sporting dressing robes