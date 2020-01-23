Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls – Everything you need to know about

Ed Balls has grow to be a preferred media determine since he misplaced his seat in parliament on the 2015 Common Election, and now the previous shadow chancellor has been handed a brand new BBC Two present.

On this three-part documentary sequence, Balls heads to Europe to discover the rise of populism.

Right here’s all the things that you must learn about Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls…

What’s Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls about?

The previous MP heads to Europe to find how the divisions uncovered by Brexit are mirrored throughout the EU, exploring the function that nationwide id and pleasure have needed to play in fuelling the rise of right-wing populism throughout the continent. He begins within the Netherlands, and the fishing cities of Den Helder and Scheveningen, the place he meets a veteran fisherman who explains how EU guidelines and laws have made the job more durable.

Is there a Radio Instances assessment for Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls?

There’s – right here is Radio Instances critic David Butcher’s tackle the primary episode:

“Sure, in fact Ed Balls dances on this first of a sequence about populism in Europe. Dancing is a key ingredient of any programme Balls makes, and right here it’s flamenco in Andalucía. He’s trying into the way in which Vox, a populist far-right occasion, have received votes by posing because the defenders of Spanish traditions – notably bullfighting – towards assaults from progressive metropolitan varieties.

So naturally, Ed tries his hand at bullfighting coaching and will get to know a household who imagine, ‘whether you like it or not, it’s who we’re, and what makes us Spanish’.

And as with Ed’s Travels in Trumpland, what marks this sequence out is his willingness to take heed to his contributors, to spend time absorbing their worldview.

That’s simpler stated than carried out within the Netherlands, the place a clearly uncomfortable Ed visits a movie set crowded with actors in blackface. It’s a part of ‘Black Pete’ folklore, a Dutch Christmas custom that can also be underneath risk – you possibly can see why.”

When is Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls on BBC Two?



Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Thursday 23rd January 2020.