Travis Scott releases ‘Jackboys’ compilation album

Travis Scott has launched a brand new compilation album, ‘Jackboys’. Hearken to it under.

The seven-track report spotlights artists on Scott’s Cactus Jack Data label, together with Sheck Wes (of ‘Mo Bamba’ fame), Don Toliver and DJ Chase B. Quavo, Offset, Younger Thug and Pop Smoke additionally seem. The tracklist additionally features a remix of Scott’s newest single, ‘Highest In The Room’, that includes Rosalía and Lil Child. Stream it right here:

Scott had introduced the discharge of ‘Jackboys’ – and accompanying merchandise – in November. On Christmas day, he posted a video trailer and confirmed the album’s launch this week. “WHOLE GANG IS DELIRIOUS. JACKBOYS PACK THIS WEEK? SHALL THE FANS EAT !!!!!! UNBUCKLE YOUR SEAT BELTS,” he declared.

WHOLE GANG IS DELIRIOUS

JACKBOYS PACK THIS WEEK?

SHALL THE FANS EAT !!!!!!

UNBUCKLE UR SEAT BELTS 🌵🤯 pic.twitter.com/TCJDYcgWs1 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 24, 2019

On Friday (December 27), he confirmed the report’s imminent launch. He additionally posted its cowl artwork – a photograph shot by Concord Korine, director of Spring Breakers, Gummo and different movies – and introduced the album’s availability in digital, CD, cassette and vinyl codecs on his official retailer.

JACKBOYS IS ALIVE !! PACK ON THE WAY https://t.co/zoXCX1CGok pic.twitter.com/mA92Fq57kC — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 26, 2019

In different current information, Scott appeared alongside Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne on Put up Malone’s tune ‘Take What You Want’, which they carried out reside on the 2019 American Music Awards. He additionally headlined his personal Astroworld Competition in November, performing a brand new observe with Migos and bringing Kanye West out onstage.