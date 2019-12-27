Travis Scott Seemingly Addresses Kylie Jenner Split On New Song ‘Gatti’ — Listen For Yourself HERE!

Is Travis Scott low-key dishing on the tip of his relationship with Kylie Jenner along with his new music?!

The 27-year-old rapper launched a model new compilation undertaking known as JACKBOYS early Friday morning on his label, Cactus Jack Data. And inside the seven-track file — which options artists like Quavo and Offset along with Scott’s personal rap collective — the brand new tune Gatti is shortly elevating eyebrows.

Collaborating on the observe in query with fellow MC Pop Smoke, the Houston-born artist delivered an fascinating line that has our curiosity piqued when he says (beneath):

“Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate (Yeah) / I took a chance, it’s a lot to take”

Hmmm… so wait, is it Kylie who needs to put up and hibernate?! Scott doesn’t point out his child momma by title, nor does he actually ever deal with any lady (named or unnamed) all through the remainder of the undertaking, so it actually hinges on this one supply.

The 22-year-old make-up maven is a infamous homebody, although, so the “hibernate” line would possibly make some sense in that context… what do y’all assume??

You may take heed to the entire observe right here:

For what it’s price, the make-up mogul nonetheless appears to be an enormous fan of the success Stormi Webster‘s dad continues to get pleasure from within the music world.

Late Thursday evening, she took to her Instagram Tales to submit this supportive screenshot with a swipe-up hyperlink to the album itself:

Kylie got came out tremendous supportive of Travis' new collaborative undertaking!

At the same time as exes, they certain proceed to play good collectively, don’t they?!

As you’ll recall, these two have lengthy been rumored to be near reconciliation, although nothing official has occurred but. Kylie has additionally handled relationship rumors surrounding Drake, although, so it appears removed from sure Stormi’s mother and father will hyperlink again up. However regardless of the case, it’s clear the billionaire and her Astroworld ex care so much about one another — and particularly about their daughter.

For now, it seems co-parenting will proceed to be the route ahead for them each. Their one-year-old is clearly in good arms, even when her mother and pop don’t fairly know the place they stand in one another’s lives proper now. Simply don’t let grandma get too shady concerning the breakup, OK?! LOLz!!!

What do y’all take into consideration Gatti, Perezcious readers??? Is it a Kylie call-out? A lot ado about nothing?! The place do y’all stand after listening to it?? Sound OFF with all of your opinions within the feedback (beneath)…