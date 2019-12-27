Treasury break old spending rules so more money can be spent on North and Midlands

By Jack Doyle Affiliate Editor For The Each day Mail

Treasury officers are to tear up decades-old guidelines to permit extra money to be spent within the Midlands and north of England.

They’re understood to be rewriting the laws which critics say make it arduous for presidency funding selections to be accredited in these areas.

Better weight could be given to bettering the wellbeing of individuals fairly than merely centered on total financial progress, The Occasions reported.

The change is seen as key to Prme Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to take a position tens of billions of kilos in communities which backed the Tories for the primary time on the election.

His most senior advisor, Dominic Cummings, has argued that the present guidelines favour London and the south east as a result of they need to maximise financial return.

They’re used to judge every part from transport infrastructure to spending selections on scientific analysis.

A senior Treasury official instructed The Occasions: ‘It’s a very huge factor. It’s a must to take into consideration all of the outcomes you need to obtain and work it backwards.’

The proposal was additionally endorsed by Lord O’Donnell, the previous Cupboard Secretary who mentioned it was an ‘glorious thought’.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly mentioned he desires to scale back the disparity between totally different elements of the nation and ‘stage up’ by spending on these which have been denied spending up to now.