Patriots quarterback Tom Brady went viral when he “risked it all” throughout Sunday’s recreation towards the Payments, venturing exterior the pocket and throwing his physique round on one explicit play within the divisional showdown.

And whereas he’s identified for his potential to sling the ball all around the discipline, he can apparently throw a fairly good block as effectively.

It occurred within the second quarter of the sport, when Brady handed the ball off to Rex Burkhead, who flipped it to N’Keal Harry on a trick play. Brady then threw a block on Payments cornerback Tre’Davious White, springing his teammate to choose up a large acquire on the play.

And he made positive to flex about it, which he did on Instagram quickly after the sport ended.

White wasn’t thrilled about being on the opposite finish of that, although. Right here’s what he needed to say as a remark.

This simply provides to the juice a possible playoff showdown between the 2 groups may have.