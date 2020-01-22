Tree surgeon who scaled Big Ben during XR protests cites ‘climate change anxiety’

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:53 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:53 EST, 22 January 2020

A tree surgeon who scaled Massive Ben in a leotard and Boris Johnson wig in the course of the Extinction Revolt protests claims he’s affected by ‘local weather change’ nervousness after showing barefoot in court docket to disclaim trespassing.

Benjamin Atkinson spent three hours on the scaffolding at Queen Elizabeth Tower final October after unfurling a rainbow flag which learn: ‘No satisfaction on a useless planet’.

The 43-year-old spoke to verify his title, handle and deny a single trespass cost at Westminster Magistrates’ Court docket on Wednesday.

Barefoot: Benjamin Atkinson spent three hours on the scaffolding at Queen Elizabeth Tower final October after unfurling a rainbow flag which learn: ‘No satisfaction on a useless planet’. The 43-year-old denied a single trespass cost at Westminster Magistrates’ Court docket on Wednesday

An Extinction Revolt activist carrying a ‘Boris Johnson’ blond wig climbed the scaffolding surrounding the Elizabeth Tower which homes Massive Ben and unfurled two banners

Prosecutor David Burns stated: ‘It’s alleged that he ignored warning indicators about coming into the premises and climbing the tower and unfurling two Extinction Revolt flags.’

Atkinson stood within the dock barefoot and declined invites to sit down down throughout proceedings.

His solicitor Jenny Winter indicated he intends to argue necessity in his defence and can name witnesses to provide proof on his affected by ‘local weather change nervousness’.

Chief Justice of the Peace, Woman Emma Arbuthnot: ‘No, no, no, that is about climbing a tower, necessity is saving life or stopping instant harm, necessity is a really slim defence. The court docket might not let you depend on it.’

Woman Arbuthnot described his so referred to as local weather change nervousness as “Extinction Rebellion psychosis.”‘

Crowds had gathered at Westminster in the course of the three hour stunt at three:30pm on 18 October final yr.

Atkinson, of Rydal, Cumbria, denies trespassing on a delegated protected website below the Severe Organised Crime and Police Act 2005 and can return for trial on 14 April

Extinction Revolt environmental activist Ben Atkinson leaves Parliament below arrest after free climbing the Massive Ben clock tower and dropping banners

Whereas on the scaffolding he informed Sky Information by telephone: ‘I do not suppose Boris is doing his job correctly – he must get previous Brexit and begin fascinated about the sixth mass extinction occasion that is taking place as we communicate.’

Atkinson, of Rydal, Cumbria, denies trespassing on a delegated protected website below the Severe Organised Crime and Police Act 2005 and can return for trial on 14 April.

The utmost sentence for the offence is six months jail and or a positive not exceeding £5,000.

Talking exterior court docket, Atkinson stated he wore a fancy dress ‘to make it apparent that this was not a terrorist incident occurring’.

The daddy-of-two is a tree surgeon and runs a ‘glamping’ campsite in Cumbria.

Pictured: Ben Atkinson detained by police after climbing Westminster Tower to show an Extinction Revolt banner

Ben Atkinson is watched by cops after climbing scaffolding on Massive Ben on the Homes of Parliament in Westminster

‘I do not put on footwear on the whole,’ he stated. ‘I put footwear on for the motion, those who know me requested “why were you wearing shoes?”‘

‘I used to be there, I did what you say I did, however my necessity overrides my authorized proper to protest. The need is political, environmental and private.’

‘The timing was that it got here on the and when the Metropolitan Police had made a one week ban of all Extinction Revolt protests that was discovered to be unlawful within the Excessive Court docket.

‘That’s the testomony that’s was obligatory for me to scale up the extent of protest. In a approach I am saying everyone is insane to not be experiencing this nervousness.

‘I am absolutely conscious of the local weather disaster that we’re in, we’re essentially committing suicide as a species.’