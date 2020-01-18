Trekkers Go Missing After Avalanche Hits Nepal’s Annapurna Circuit

A search operation is underway within the area after the avalanche (Representational)
Kathmandu:
A number of trekkers from South Korea and China went lacking in Nepal after an avalanche hit a piece of the Annapurna circuit trekking route on Friday afternoon, police stated.
Amongst these lacking embrace 4 South Korean nationals and a Chinese language nationwide. The latter was accompanied by a Nepali potter, Deputy Inspector Basic (DIG) of Gandaki Province Binod Sharma Ghimire instructed ANI.
Annapurna circuit trekking route, situated in Rural Municipality-11, was hit by an avalanche on Friday afternoon after heavy snowfall within the space.
A search operation within the area is underway. Mr Ghimire stated that the incessant rainfall within the area has made it tough to acquire details about the lacking foreigners.
Add Comment