Trekkers Go Missing After Avalanche Hits Nepal’s Annapurna Circuit

A search operation is underway within the area after the avalanche (Representational)

Kathmandu:

A number of trekkers from South Korea and China went lacking in Nepal after an avalanche hit a piece of the Annapurna circuit trekking route on Friday afternoon, police stated.

Amongst these lacking embrace 4 South Korean nationals and a Chinese language nationwide. The latter was accompanied by a Nepali potter, Deputy Inspector Basic (DIG) of Gandaki Province Binod Sharma Ghimire instructed ANI.

Annapurna circuit trekking route, situated in Rural Municipality-11, was hit by an avalanche on Friday afternoon after heavy snowfall within the space.

A search operation within the area is underway. Mr Ghimire stated that the incessant rainfall within the area has made it tough to acquire details about the lacking foreigners.