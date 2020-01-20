Trending: Neha Kakkar – Aditya Narayan 14th February wedding card goes viral!

Neha Kakkar – Aditya Narayan wedding ceremony cardInstagram

Ever because the information of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan able to tie-the-knot has gone viral, followers are discovering it troublesome to include their pleasure. Neha Kakkar, who is without doubt one of the judges on singing actuality present Indian Idol, shares a pleasant equation with Aditya Narayan, who’s internet hosting the present.

Aditya Narayan has all the time been flirting with Neha Kakkar on the present. Whereas everybody thought it was all scripted, father Udit Narayan’s arrival on the present spilled many beans. Udit Narayan brazenly spoke that he needs to see Neha in his household. Not simply that, the Kakkar household additionally authorized of the union proper there.

Udit Narayan’s take

As per stories, Udit Narayan stated that he had come to the present with a goal and the aim was to make Neha Kakkar the bahu of the Narayan Khandaan. Neha Kakkar’s dad and mom, who had been additionally current, gave their nod to the connection. “Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family,” the 64-year-old singer just lately informed Navbharat Occasions.

Wedding ceremony card

Aditya Narayan has introduced that he’ll get married to Neha on February 14 and the channel has give you their wedding ceremony card two. The cardboard reads, ‘Aditya weds Neha, 14th Feb 2020’. Whereas this appears to be a promo for his or her episode on Valentine’s Day, the information of their wedding ceremony has turn out to be probably the most talked about subject within the nation right now.

Even Neha’s dad and mom stated that they needn’t take any permission from their daughter and so they have now accepted Aditya Narayan’s marriage proposal. Udit Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s father even hugged one another and Aditya took blessings from Neha’s mom by touching her ft and known as her ‘Mummyji’.