Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to score new David Fincher film ‘Mank’

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are set to crew up with David Fincher as soon as once more on the director’s new movie Mank.

The 9 Inch Nails members have beforehand composed the scores for Fincher movies comparable to The Social Community and Gone Lady.

The pair’s most up-to-date effort was on the brand new Watchmen TV sequence, which they launched the soundtrack for in three components in addition to performing a canopy of David Bowie’s ‘Life On Mars’, which they’ve just lately shared.

Now, as Reznor reveals to Revolver in a brand new interview, they’re set to tackle the Mank rating, which is able to see he and Ross utilizing solely devices from the 1940s to compose the soundtrack, consistent with the movie’s setting.

‘Mank’ is Fincher’s first movie since 2014’s ‘Gone Girl’, which Reznor and Ross additionally scored. Credit score: Getty Pictures

Mank is a black-and-white movie starring Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane author Herman Mankiewicz. It is because of arrive straight to Netflix subsequent 12 months.

It follows Fincher’s latest Netflix sequence Mindhunter, the third sequence of which is on maintain whereas manufacturing continues on Mank.

Reznor and Ross just lately revealed that they’re pulling out of scoring new Amy Adams movie The Lady In The Window, as Pitchfork observe.

The pair initially signed up for the soundtrack in 2018, however cite the studio’s “transformation” of the film for the reason that check screening they noticed as their purpose to step down.

They are going to, nonetheless, nonetheless be scoring new Pixar movie Soul, which options the voices of Questlove, Tina Fey, Jamie Foxx and extra