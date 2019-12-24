Trent Reznor Didn’t Like Scoring Bird Box, No Longer Scoring The Woman In The Window

Over this final decade, Trent Reznor has made some fairly spectacular movie (and TV) scores alongside his inventive associate Atticus Ross, however not all of them may be winners. In a brand new interview with Revolver , Reznor talked about his expertise scoring the Netflix thriller Chicken Field , and he wasn't very constructive:

After we obtained immersed in it, it felt like some folks have been phoning it in. And also you're caught with a movie editor who had actual unhealthy style. That's sort of our barricade to getting stuff within the movie. And the ultimate icing on the shit cake was we have been on tour once they combined it. They usually combined the music so low, you couldn't hear it anyway. So it was like, that was a … [Laughs] That was a fucking waste of time. Then we thought, nobody’s going to see this fucking film. And, after all, it's the hugest film ever in Netflix.

Reznor and Ross lately put out a set of leftover music that they recorded throughout the scoring course of for that movie.

Reznor additionally revealed that he’s now not concerned with the Amy Adams film The Girl In The Window , which went by reshoots earlier this yr after check audiences discovered the plot twists complicated. Reznor stated that he and Ross determined to “bow out” after these modifications, including: “There''s no animosity on our end. It's frustrating when you did that much work and it's gone. And we were proud – and they were proud – of the movie that it was. “A trailer for that film, sans Reznor and Ross rating, was launched earlier this week.

Reznor additionally talked about teaming up as soon as once more with David Fincher – they beforehand labored collectively on The Social Community and Gone Woman – for his new film Mank , a biopic about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. As a result of the film is ready in 1940, they’ll be utilizing solely instrumentation that will’ve been utilized in that point interval. “We're not gonna be using the modular synthesizer on that one,” Reznor stated. “We think we're gonna be period authentic, so it just creates a new set of challenges.”

Elsewhere within the interview, Reznor talks about 9 Inch Nails ’plans for subsequent yr. They’re “probably” going to play reveals within the “last half of the year,” and their follow-up to 2018 's Dangerous Witch will revolve round collaboration: “We've got a list of people we like. And we thought, kind of playing on the newfound spirit of collaboration that scoring has forced us into, seeing what happens when we mix our DNA with some other people, with a no pressure environment. “

He additionally as soon as once more addresses his unlikely business success by way of “Old Town Road”: “My only hope was that it would stay No. 1 forever. There’s 33 other tracks that people can happily sample away. “