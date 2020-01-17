Trent Reznor found out about his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction same day his wife gave birth

Trent Reznor has revealed that he heard the information that he and his band 9 Inch Nails had been to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame on the identical day his spouse gave beginning to their fifth baby.

Learn extra: The roots of… 9 Inch Nails

The commercial rock pioneers joined the likes of Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, The Infamous B.I.G. and T-Rex among the many 35th annual class of inductees, which was introduced on Wednesday (January 15)

Reznor advised Zane Lowe on Beats One: “We got the sneak preview a couple of days ago, after being sworn to secrecy, so I came home from the hospital, having a baby, to have a letter I had to open at midnight, that was that news. It was the icing on the cake of a pretty intense day.”

Elsewhere within the interview, Reznor stated that he and bandmate Atticus Ross have been speaking about their plans for 9 Inch Nails in 2020.

“Daily we talk about how much we want to work on new Nine Inch Nails material, which I think grows when we are unable to do it, because we’re working on film stuff, so there’s a giant pot of angst that’s just ready to be turned into something,” Reznor stated.

Reznor and Ross are presently engaged on the rating for the upcoming Pixar film Soul, and have additionally signed as much as present music for the following movie by David Fincher, Mank.

The prolific musicians launched three volumes of music round their soundtrack to HBO’s Watchmen final 12 months, and likewise offered music for Netlix’s hit horror Fowl Field. Their final 9 Inch Nails launch was 2018’s acclaimed ‘Bad Witch’.