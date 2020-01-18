Trent Reznor has “a giant pot of angst” to put into new Nine Inch Nails music

Trent Reznor has given an additional replace on new music from 9 Inch Nails.

It was revealed that the band can be releasing new music and touring this yr in an interview on the finish of 2019.

Now, in a brand new interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Reznor has revealed that he’s itching to work on new materials for the band along with his writing associate Atticus Ross.

“We’re both daily, we talk about how much we want to work on new Nine Inch Nails material, which I think grows when we are unable to do it, because we’re working on film stuff,” Reznor advised Lowe (by way of SPIN).

Reznor and Ross have various soundtrack jobs arising, scoring new Pixar movie Soul in addition to David Fincher’s forthcoming film Mank.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

However concerning 9 Inch Nails music, as Reznor tells Lowe, “there’s a giant pot of angst that’s just ready to be turned into something.”

Reznor continued: “There’s not a day goes by I don’t feel like, ‘Man, how the fuck am I going to do this, because I have no idea how I’m going to pull this off.’”

“And I think as uncomfortable as that can be, it is a good space to be in. It still feels like, again, trying to move forward, trying to not get stagnant.”

Reznor additionally mentioned being inducted into the Rock & Roll Corridor Of Fame, and revealed that he came upon the information on the identical day that his spouse Mariqueen Maandig gave delivery to their fifth baby.

“I’m pretty blown away,” mentioned Reznor. “It feels nice to think that something that you really poured your life into and haven’t compromised, can be acknowledged by a pretty mainstream group.”

“[Atticus Ross and I] both had kind of assumed that … it’s not lack of confidence in our own material, it’s just … we’re not this and we’re not that.”